Consider supporting the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign

Editorial

You can expect to see the Salvation Armys red kettles earlier this year.

The annual drive is normally a Thanksgiving to Christmas initiative, but Cape Girardeau Salvation Army officer Lt. Matt DeGonia tells the Southeast Missourian because of the great need, particularly related of COVID-19, the drive will begin Nov. 16. This years campaign goal is $295,000. The kettle portion of that goal is $100,000.

Additionally, the Salvation Army is coordinating with the Cape Jaycees and Walmart for an angel tree campaign. Its expected to begin Oct. 17. Those who select a tag from the tree can fulfill a Christmas list for a family in need. If you or a family you know needs helps this year, the Salvation Army will be taking applications virtually. Watch their website, www.salvationarmycapegirardeau.org, for more information.

Along with dropping cash in the red kettles, the Salvation Army also offers electronic ways to donate, including Apple Pay and or Google Play.

If you would like to volunteer to ring a bell for the kettle drive, visit the organizations website or call (573) 335-7000.

The Salvation Army plays an important role in our community. They provide assistance with rent and utility bills to those in need, fund youth programs, and, most importantly, help with spiritual and emotional needs. Its one of the most reputable charities, directly getting donations to where they are most needed.

As you see the red kettles in the coming weeks, consider supporting the Salvation Army.