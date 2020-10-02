*Menu
Bankruptcies July 2020

Friday, October 2, 2020

Bankruptcies filed through July for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.

20-10529 Jessica Elizabeth Luckey

20-10532 Mariah C Smith

20-10535 Bonnie Marie Carson

20-10537 Ashli DeSha Langston

20-10539 Kelli Jeanette Barham

20-10540 Roberta Geiger

20-10541 George Richard Nanna

20-10543 Rickie Raye Hampton and Janet Lee Hampton

20-10547 David Ray Morgan

20-10551 Deborah Lynn Montgomery

20-10556 Nathan J Pecaut

20-10557 Roxann Elizabeth Thompson

20-10568 Nyssa Young

20-10569 Kathryn D. Day

20-10573 Demetrius Debois Peterson, II

20-10576 Linda G. Simpson

20-10578 Dallas L. Golden

20-10580 Nancy Anita Randol

20-10586 Barney Ray Atchison

20-10587 Blake Allen Fodge

20-10592 Charles Schweain

20-10596 Dennis Allen Hinkle and Tina Rose Hinkle

20-10597 Carmelia Lynn Coney

20-10599 Holly Roschelle Worthy

20-10600 Lindsay B. Reynolds

20-10601 Pamela Jean Prince

20-10602 Shauna Janelle Harris

20-10603 Travis William Barnes and Cathryn Sue Barnes