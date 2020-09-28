Cook with us

Despite the social distancing of the last few months, Cape Girardeau County 4-H has found a way to come together. Current 4-H members, friends and family have compiled over 450 recipes  everything you need from appetizers to desserts  into one book. The unique thing about this book is that its not necessarily recipes youll find on Pinterest. These are local recipes, special recipes  someones grandma or aunts recipe passed along and now shared, says Blair Huckstep, Fruitland 4-H Community club leader and member of the cookbook committee. Each recipe includes the contributors name and a listing of those names in the back makes it easy to find your favorite 4-Hers recipe.

Cookbooks can be pre-ordered now until October 15th for $15.00 each and will be available for Christmas gift giving. Books can be pre-ordered from any 4-H youth or at the University of Missouri Extension office (573-243-3581).

Over 450 recipes have been contributed to this cookbook by current and past Cape Girardeau County 4-H youth and adults, says Amy Kirchdoerfer, an adult volunteer with the Young Americans 4-H Club. As a member of the cookbook committee, Ive seen many of the recipes that have been submitted. These recipes are good, practical and easy to make. I collect cookbooks so Im excited not only to purchase one for myself, but for family and friends as well. The purchase of this cookbook is a great way to support a good local community group.

Proceeds from the cookbook will support the countys 4-H program. The new 4-H year begins enrollment on October 1. 4-H is open to all youth 8-18 with a program for those 5-7 years old called Clover Kids The program offers a variety of project areas to explore. If interested in learning more about 4-H, visit https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/missouri-4-h or Facebook at MUExtensionCape.