Editorial
Neighboring school district offers helping hand with meals
The coronavirus pandemic has required many of us to conduct business in new ways. This has especially applied to schools and not just with Zoom calls and remote learning.
The Southeast Missourian recently reported that with about one-third of its school quarantined due to the pandemic, Shawnee School District in Wolf Lake, Illinois moved all instruction online. Part of the quarantined group was the entire kitchen staff. That's when the school district in Jonesboro, Illinois, stepped up.
The neighboring district, which uses Chartwells as its cafeteria contractor, jumped in to not only handle their own district's meals but also handle 207 breakfasts and lunches for the Shawnee students. The Shawnee School District appreciated the kindness and also credited state officials for approving the joint effort.
It's good to see neighbors helping neighbors during this pandemic. You never know if and when assistance will be needed, whether for individuals, businesses or schools. But if nothing else, COVID-19 has taught us we all need each other. In this case, it was producing meals. Hopefully this spirit of collaboration and kindness will continue well beyond the pandemic.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (9/25/20)New CBO report projects delusional spending levelsAmerica's national debt now stands at close to $27 trillion. According to a new report by the Congressional Budget Office, by the end of 2020, federal debt held by the public is projected to equal 98% of GDP -- and in the following year, this burden...
-
-
Column (9/24/20)Supreme Court fight is about life and deathChuck Schumer, Senate minority leader, says, "Our No. 1 goal must be to communicate the stakes of this Supreme Court fight to the American people." He continued, "nothing is off the table." Nothing? Not even violence? After the confirmation hearings...
-
-
Editorial (9/23/20)Despite pandemic, Lynwood shows there are still ways to do goodIn in the midst of a pandemic -- maybe especially during a pandemic -- there are opportunities to do good and show love to our neighbors. Lynwood Baptist Church recently held its City2City ministry, though it functioned a bit differently than last...
-
Column (9/22/20)Birthday reflections: 5 lessons from this 50-year-oldFifty years old? How is that possible? Was it not just yesterday that I began counting the days until I became a teenager? And here I am about to turn 50 on Sunday. It's quite a thing, how that happens. I remember turning 30 and being so depressed...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/21/20)Local students nationally recognized for academic successThe National Merit Scholarship Program is one of the top academic recognitions nationally for high school students. Recently, four local students were named semifinalists. Emma McDougal of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Claire Southard of...
-
Column (9/21/20)The export-import bank's China program lacks visionIndustrial policy that uses tariffs and subsidies to pick economic winners is once again in vogue among intellectuals. The rationale is to prevent China from dominating the global market with its subsidies while boosting American jobs and...
-
Column (9/21/20)The richness of leftist fascists decrying 'fascism'The fascist left regularly typifies the very qualities it professes to abhor. The only thing more pronounced than its totalitarianism is its stunning lack of self-awareness. Its ironic that leftists think of themselves as liberals, as the term...
-
Stephen Limbaugh Sr. gives dynamic talk on Constitution [VIDEO]There are few people who can speak as eloquently about U.S. history and, more specifically, the Constitution than former federal judge Stephen Limbaugh Sr. Limbaugh retired from his judgeship in 2008 when his son Stephen Limbaugh Jr. was sworn in as...
-
Peter Kinder: 'Blessed are the peacemakers'The week just ended was a momentous one, and Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, a date that will be long remembered. In an historic, outdoor White House ceremony, high officials from four nations -- Israel, Bahrain, the UAE, and the U.S. -- announced a peace...
-
The news as we once knew it is deadIn 2017, the liberal Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard University found that 93% of CNN's coverage of the Trump administration was negative. The center found similarly negative Trump coverage at other major news...
-
-
Editorial (9/18/20)Business visionary Charles Drury left an inspiring legacyCharles Drury, the business trailblazer behind Drury Hotels, among other ventures, died earlier this month in St. Louis. He was 92. Those of us in Southeast Missouri and St. Louis are well aware of Drury's business success and leadership. He was a...
-
Column (9/18/20)Don't expect our elites to learn from the LA horrorThe attempted assassination of two Los Angeles County deputies, caught on a security video, is chilling and enraging enough. A man walks up to the parked black-and-white cruiser, and fires point-blank through the passenger window, then runs away....
-
-
Editorial (9/16/20)Christian Boxing Academy teaches more than sport to area kidsDanny Rees and team at the Christian Boxing Academy are doing more than teach kids the fundamentals of boxing. They're teaching life lessons. The program, which is offered to any sixth- through 12-grade student in Cape Girardeau, meets from 4 to...
-
-
Editorial (9/14/20)Perry County detective offers reminder of CIT importanceA Perry County Sheriffs Office detective was recently awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International. Jason Klaus, who has served as Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator for...
-
-
Editorial (9/11/20)EDITORIAL: We remember Sept. 11, 2001Many Americans will pause today to reflect on the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. We remember the two planes that crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, another that struck the Pentagon, and a fourth that brave passengers...
-
Editorial (9/9/20)Not too late to watch local 'stars' danceNate Gautier and Shelia King recently took home the mirror ball trophy in Dancing with the Show Me Stars. If you missed the live event, there's an opportunity this week to watch the show through a Pay Per View style airing on Thursday. The event...
-
-
Editorial (9/8/20)Notre Dame student earns top ACT scorePerfection at anything is rare -- including on the ACT college entrance exam. Claire Southard, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, is among this elite group of students to score a perfect 36 on the exam, a test used by all major four-year...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/4/20)Labor Day and the value of workOn Monday, many Americans will have the day off in observance of Labor Day -- a day where we celebrate the American worker. As we write in this space each year, the first Labor Day celebration was in 1882 in New York City. It was organized by the...
-
Editorial (9/2/20)Parson, Galloway offer stark differences in gubernatorial contestOther than president of the United States, the biggest ticket on the Missouri ballot in November is the race between Republican Mike Parson and Democrat Nicole Galloway for governor. Both Parson, the current governor, and Galloway, the state...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.