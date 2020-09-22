Defend our veterans
This is a paid election letter. Click here to review our letters policy.
One thing that quickly becomes evident to people visiting our community is our high level of patriotism and our respect for those who served to defend our country. This shared value is easily observed, from displays like the amazing memorial at North County Park and the American flags flown at many businesses and homes.
Many institutions also proudly display the Black and White POW-MIA flag, in memory of those whose fates are unknown or were at least very uncertain for a time. This is true especially of fraternal military organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, where a table with a full place setting is maintained in their honor.
We are a people who spontaneously thank veterans and those in uniform, because we deeply appreciate the sacrifices that they and their families have made to protect us.
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
Recent letters to the editor have criticized President Trump on his statements referring to veterans as "suckers and losers." Sadly, this is not new, as the president has always made his dim views on military service extremely clear. Disparaging those who gave the greatest sacrifice would not be tolerated by our community from any other candidate for any elected office from any party. We expect more.
We call on Sen. Wayne Wallingford to publicly condemn the president's statements about those who have served. The senator has made his support for President Trump a cornerstone of his campaign, but surely he does not support the president in this issue. We believe it is long past time for Sen. Wallingford to stand up for his fellow veterans. We believe it is time to stand with his community.
Those who have had enough of Sen. Wallingford's silence on this and many other issues critical to the residents of our district are invited to join our campaign. You can count on us to defend our veterans against all who might dare to insult them, as President Trump has done repeatedly throughout his presidency. Please contact us at LeightonForMO@gmail.com or look us up at Upballot.com/Andy-Leighton or Facebook at Leighton For MO.
Andy Leighton, candidate, House District 147, Cape Girardeau
Paid for by Leighton For MO, Roy Leighton, Treasurer
More to explore
-
Cape County Jail, police departments, adding body scanners3Law enforcement authorities in Cape Girardeau County will soon be able to scan individuals for hidden weapons and contraband thanks to full-body scanning technology that will soon be in place at the Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments and...
-
Cape County reports 118 new cases, two deaths from coronavirus2Nearly 120 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County over the past three days, and county health officials attributed two deaths to the disease associated with coronavirus. According to the countys Public Health Center, 49 new...
-
Cape crime stats a mixed bag; police morale 'bad,' chief says1Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair told the City Council on Monday that violent crime is seeing a bit of a decrease year-to-year and that post-George Floyd, his officer corps is down, too. Statistics Ninety-six assaults, referring to cases in...
-
Notre Dame holding annual Activity Week; dinners postponedNotre Dame Regional High Schools annual Activity Week fundraiser kicked off Friday, and will run through Saturday, Sept. 26. According to a news release, Activity Weeks purpose is to involve students, staff, parents and the community in raising...
-
Jackson alderman takes issue with dumpster diving1Dumpster diving behind Jacksons Teen Challenge thrift store is a persistent problem, according to Jackson Alderman Dave Hitt, who wants city administrator Jim Roach to do something about it. At Monday nights meeting of the Jackson Board of...
-
Buchheit campaign ensures 'No One Fights Alone'Buchheit of Jackson will hold the annual No One Fights Alone campaign throughout October, the company announced Monday. The campaign is dedicated to any and all who have experienced a cancer diagnosis. It is a rarity to find someone who has been...
-
Shots fired leaves 1 injured near South Ellis, Morgan Oak in Cape GirardeauCape Girardeau police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning that injured one person. Officers responded at 2:54 a.m. to the area of South Ellis and Morgan Oak streets for a report of shots fired,...
-
Fight, accidental gunshot reported Saturday during Bikers on the Square event in Perryville1Police officers responded to reports of a fight in a parking lot behind the Perryville Chamber of Commerce building and a gunshot in the area Saturday during a Bikers on the Square event in Perryville, Missouri. According to a news release issued...
-
Officer struck, fentanyl located during arrest of 20-year-old Cape Girardeau man1Aubrey J.R. Alford, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly attempting to escape police custody and striking a police officer multiple times. Officers responded at about 2:55 p.m. to the 1600 block of Whitener Street for...
-
Cape police investigate Thursday night report of shots fired from vehicle near College StreetMembers of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the area of College and South Pacific streets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of multiple shots fired. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, an anonymous caller reported...
-
One injured in 2-vehicle wreck in JacksonFrom left, Jackson police Sgt. Jason Wilhelm stands with Jackson fire Capt. Tyson Medlock as wrecking crews prepare to tow an overturned Jeep after a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 2:28 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Main Street...
-
-
Ginsburg honored at candlelight vigil in Capaha Park10Kendra Eads, executive director of SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence (NASV), is clear about the impact the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had on her life. Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 from pancreatic cancer after more than 27...
-
Vehicle overturned after crash, 1 person extricated1Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department extricated a person from a vehicle at the scene of a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in the intersection of North Kingshighway and Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The crash occurred as a vehicle...
-
Fire causes extensive damage to vacant structure in 2400 block of South SpriggCape Girardeau firefighters responded to fire about 11:40 p.m. Saturday on South Sprigg Street. Units arrived on scene in about 3 minutes and found a two-story structure with fire on all floors, according to an incident report by battalion chief...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9/21/20Public hearing n Hearing to consider the proposed 2020 general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and Band tax rates n Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of all of the property addressed as 2705 Hilltop Drive within the city limits,...
-
Photo Gallery 9/20/20Honoring veterans at area weekend eventsVeterans and motorcyclists from across Missouri rode together Friday and Saturday to the Vietnam veterans wall at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri for the second annual Missouri Veteran Wall Run 2020. The run is held...
-
-
Area teachers receive sweet treats of gratitude during pandemicThe feeling of appreciation can be as sweet as sugar, and local teachers will be getting a taste of both in the coming weeks. The chiropractors at PC Wellness Centers and Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau have teamed up to show their appreciation for...
-
Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at FlickerwoodMissouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at Flickerwood Arena Before starting the final day of competition in the Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at Flickerwood Arena, the dust on the rodeo floor remained calm as the young cowboys and...
-
Election season set for Tuesday start. Cape County clerk to mail ballots this week; absentee voting to begin6With the November general election now just six weeks away, Cape Girardeau County will send out ballots this week -- both traditional absentee and the special mail-in option authorized by the Missouri General Assembly due to COVID-19. "I expect at...
-
Virus cases continue rise in Cape County7COVID-19 cases continued their upward trend in Cape Girardeau County as the week ended. Officials with the county's Public Health Center reported 40 new cases Thursday and 31 Friday, pushing the county's total number of cases to 1,490. Recoveries...
-
Cape Girardeau shooting under investigationA shooting incident Thursday morning is under investigation by the Cape Girardeau police. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said Friday that an incident occurred at 3:55 a.m. Thursday. An adult male with a superficial gunshot wound was dropped...
-
Cape municipal court suspended until Oct. 5All in-person hearings in Cape Girardeau municipal court, a division of the circuit court of Cape Girardeau County, are suspended, according to an administrative order from 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis, sent Friday....
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 9-21--205 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Silver Springs II Apartments Proposed Development - MACO Development...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/20/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Sept. 17 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
-
-
Most read 9/18/20Chaffee Junior/Senior High, Bell City schools move to off-site learning5Because of a COVID-19 exposure, Chaffee Junior and Senior High and Bell City schools have transitioned to off-site learning. Chaffee announced the red plan on Thursday morning and intends to use off-site learning through Sept. 30. The decision...
-
Most read 9/18/20Jackson schools student enrollment growing faster than expected12Jackson School District superintendent John Link says the overall year-to-year enrollment gain in Cape Girardeau Countys largest district is 3.2%, adding that six of its individual schools are expanding in number at a faster clip than...
-
Most read 9/17/20Phase 2 of Center Junction work expected to begin Monday3Phase 2 of the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange project at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson is expected to begin Monday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release...
-
110-year-old building, former home of Rose Bed Inn, demolished2The more-than 110-year-old building that once housed Rose Bed Inn in south Cape Girardeau is no more. The demolition of the house at 611 S. Sprigg St. began Friday. When owner of the property Scott Blank was asked about why he chose to demolish...
-
Hundreds of Cape homes advised to boil water2About 350 households in northern Cape Girardeau are under a precautionary boil-water advisory that is expected to continue through Thursday afternoon. The advisory, issued late Tuesday afternoon, impacts homes in the West Cape Rock/Snake...
-
Study: Cape coronavirus case rate among nation's fastest growing43A new study released Tuesday states Cape Girardeau has one of the fastest-growing COVID-19 case rates in the nation. The study, conducted and published by The New York Times, ranked the Cape Girardeau area as having the sixth-largest increase in...
-
Most read 9/15/20Pedestrian hospitalized after Sunday night hit-and-run collision in Cape Girardeau3A police investigation is underway into a leave-the-scene incident that sent an adult, male victim to the hospital Sunday night in Cape Girardeau. The collision occurred at 9:48 p.m. near the intersection of South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets,...