One thing that quickly becomes evident to people visiting our community is our high level of patriotism and our respect for those who served to defend our country. This shared value is easily observed, from displays like the amazing memorial at North County Park and the American flags flown at many businesses and homes.

Many institutions also proudly display the Black and White POW-MIA flag, in memory of those whose fates are unknown or were at least very uncertain for a time. This is true especially of fraternal military organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, where a table with a full place setting is maintained in their honor.

We are a people who spontaneously thank veterans and those in uniform, because we deeply appreciate the sacrifices that they and their families have made to protect us.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Recent letters to the editor have criticized President Trump on his statements referring to veterans as "suckers and losers." Sadly, this is not new, as the president has always made his dim views on military service extremely clear. Disparaging those who gave the greatest sacrifice would not be tolerated by our community from any other candidate for any elected office from any party. We expect more.

We call on Sen. Wayne Wallingford to publicly condemn the president's statements about those who have served. The senator has made his support for President Trump a cornerstone of his campaign, but surely he does not support the president in this issue. We believe it is long past time for Sen. Wallingford to stand up for his fellow veterans. We believe it is time to stand with his community.

Those who have had enough of Sen. Wallingford's silence on this and many other issues critical to the residents of our district are invited to join our campaign. You can count on us to defend our veterans against all who might dare to insult them, as President Trump has done repeatedly throughout his presidency. Please contact us at LeightonForMO@gmail.com or look us up at Upballot.com/Andy-Leighton or Facebook at Leighton For MO.

Andy Leighton, candidate, House District 147, Cape Girardeau

Paid for by Leighton For MO, Roy Leighton, Treasurer