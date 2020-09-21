Prayer 9-21-20
O Lord Jesus, we praise you and are comforted that nothing is impossible through you. Amen.
More to explore
-
Ginsburg honored at candlelight vigil in Capaha Park4Kendra Eads, executive director of SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence (NASV), is clear about the impact the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had on her life. Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 from pancreatic cancer after more than 27...
-
Vehicle overturned after crash, 1 person extricated1Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department extricated a person from a vehicle at the scene of a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in the intersection of North Kingshighway and Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The crash occurred as a vehicle...
-
Fire causes extensive damage to vacant structure in 2400 block of South SpriggCape Girardeau firefighters responded to fire about 11:40 p.m. Saturday on South Sprigg Street. Units arrived on scene in about 3 minutes and found a two-story structure with fire on all floors, according to an incident report by battalion chief...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9/21/20Public hearing n Hearing to consider the proposed 2020 general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and Band tax rates n Hearing to consider a request for the rezoning of all of the property addressed as 2705 Hilltop Drive within the city limits,...
-
Photo Gallery 9/20/20Honoring veterans at area weekend eventsVeterans and motorcyclists from across Missouri rode together Friday and Saturday to the Vietnam veterans wall at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri for the second annual Missouri Veteran Wall Run 2020. The run is held...
-
-
Area teachers receive sweet treats of gratitude during pandemicThe feeling of appreciation can be as sweet as sugar, and local teachers will be getting a taste of both in the coming weeks. The chiropractors at PC Wellness Centers and Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau have teamed up to show their appreciation for...
-
Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at FlickerwoodMissouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at Flickerwood Arena Before starting the final day of competition in the Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at Flickerwood Arena, the dust on the rodeo floor remained calm as the young cowboys and...
-
Election season set for Tuesday start. Cape County clerk to mail ballots this week; absentee voting to begin5With the November general election now just six weeks away, Cape Girardeau County will send out ballots this week -- both traditional absentee and the special mail-in option authorized by the Missouri General Assembly due to COVID-19. "I expect at...
-
Virus cases continue rise in Cape County7COVID-19 cases continued their upward trend in Cape Girardeau County as the week ended. Officials with the county's Public Health Center reported 40 new cases Thursday and 31 Friday, pushing the county's total number of cases to 1,490. Recoveries...
-
Cape Girardeau shooting under investigationA shooting incident Thursday morning is under investigation by the Cape Girardeau police. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said Friday that an incident occurred at 3:55 a.m. Thursday. An adult male with a superficial gunshot wound was dropped...
-
Cape municipal court suspended until Oct. 5All in-person hearings in Cape Girardeau municipal court, a division of the circuit court of Cape Girardeau County, are suspended, according to an administrative order from 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis, sent Friday....
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 9-21--205 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Silver Springs II Apartments Proposed Development - MACO Development...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/20/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Sept. 17 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
-
-
-
Cape County will help fund technology training programThousands of people in Cape Girardeau County lost their jobs either temporarily or permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while many of them have been rehired or have found new jobs, some could qualify for new dislocated worker training...
-
Chaffee Junior/Senior High, Bell City schools move to off-site learning5Because of a COVID-19 exposure, Chaffee Junior and Senior High and Bell City schools have transitioned to off-site learning. Chaffee announced the red plan on Thursday morning and intends to use off-site learning through Sept. 30. The decision...
-
Coronavirus means Christmas must come early for Salvation Army2Look for those familiar red donation kettles sooner than ever before this year, thanks to the coronavirus. Lt. Matt DeGonia, corps officer of the Cape Girardeau office of the Salvation Army, said local residents should expect to hear the familiar...
-
Jackson schools student enrollment growing faster than expected12Jackson School District superintendent John Link says the overall year-to-year enrollment gain in Cape Girardeau Countys largest district is 3.2%, adding that six of its individual schools are expanding in number at a faster clip than...
-
Positive case in Cape County Courthouse reverts court to Phase Zero of reopening2According to an administrative order by 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis, the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is operating under Phase Zero functions effective at the close of business Thursday due to one or...
-
-
Emergency gas line repairs ongoing in JacksonEmergeny repairs to a natural gas line are affecting traffic in Jackson. According to a social media post, Liberty Utilities officials notified the city of the necessary repairs at the intersection of Route D and Tanglewood near the campus of...
-
Phase 2 of Center Junction work expected to begin Monday3Phase 2 of the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange project at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson is expected to begin Monday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release...
-
'Stan the Kayaking Man' gets warm welcome to Cape on trek down the MississippiYou are never too old to do anything, Stan Stark said. Stark is an 81-year-old retired U.S. Navy Seabee paddling a sea kayak solo approximately 2,400 miles down the full length of the Mississippi River, stretching from Lake Itasca, Minnesota, to...
-
Area districts see decline in substitute teachers because of coronavirus concerns3Southeast Missouri school districts have experienced various changes in their substitute teacher pool since schools reopened in late August during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Representatives from the Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City and...
-
Cape School District offering tech training for at-home familiesThe Cape Girardeau School District will offer in-person tech support training beginning Monday to families of students who are being schooled remotely by the district. (Remote learning) is new for all of us, said Kristin Tallent, director of...
-
110-year-old building, former home of Rose Bed Inn, demolished1The more-than 110-year-old building that once housed Rose Bed Inn in south Cape Girardeau is no more. The demolition of the house at 611 S. Sprigg St. began Friday. When owner of the property Scott Blank was asked about why he chose to demolish...
-
Hundreds of Cape homes advised to boil water2About 350 households in northern Cape Girardeau are under a precautionary boil-water advisory that is expected to continue through Thursday afternoon. The advisory, issued late Tuesday afternoon, impacts homes in the West Cape Rock/Snake...
-
Study: Cape coronavirus case rate among nation's fastest growing43A new study released Tuesday states Cape Girardeau has one of the fastest-growing COVID-19 case rates in the nation. The study, conducted and published by The New York Times, ranked the Cape Girardeau area as having the sixth-largest increase in...
-
Pedestrian hospitalized after Sunday night hit-and-run collision in Cape Girardeau3A police investigation is underway into a leave-the-scene incident that sent an adult, male victim to the hospital Sunday night in Cape Girardeau. The collision occurred at 9:48 p.m. near the intersection of South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets,...
-
Nearly 100 new coronavirus cases in Cape County30Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Cape Girardeau County over the past three days and the number of active cases in the county is close to an all-time high. Meanwhile, health officials in Stoddard County reported the...
-
Multiple shootings investigated Saturday morning in Cape, 3 injuries reported9Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired and gunshot wounds over the weekend, three of which occurred early Saturday morning. Two aggravated assaults were reported within an hour of one another,...
-
Most read 9/14/20Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In brings new life to old venue15A nearly forgotten remnant of a bygone era is being reincarnated as a family-friendly entertainment venue a few miles south of Cape Girardeau. A month ago, it was easy to overlook the site once known as Montgomery Drive-In on an overgrown piece of...