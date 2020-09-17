Letter to the Editor
President and veterans
Recently various news sources including a Fox correspondent have quoted anonymous individuals saying Mr. Trump called the members of the U.S. Armed Forces killed at the Battle of Belleau Wood and buried in France suckers and losers. As an individual who served in Vietnam and has done battle for this country, I take exception to his words.
In Vietnam, I served in the Second Squad of the Second Platoon of A Company of the 7th Combat Engineer Battalion. The men in this squad spent from one third to one half of their time performing mine sweeps. Through a combination of skill and lots of good luck, no one ever hit a mine in an area which we said was cleared. Put another way, if we said an area or road was safe, you could bet your life on it.
This is a record which was achieved in adverse and dangerous circumstances. This is demonstrated by the fact that eight Purple Hearts were awarded to the 11 men who served in this squad. This is a decoration given to those injured by enemy action. Six of them received Bronze Stars for meritorious service in a combat zone. This is a record of which these men can be proud. And many other soldiers serving with innumerable other outfits have achievements to which they can point to with pride. Mr. Trump's failure to respect and recognize the virtue of ordinary individuals doing the extraordinary is inexcusable.
Therefore, Trump must not be re-elected.
JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau
More to explore
-
Column (9/17/20)Lessons from Eisenhower, seen in the lives of Drury, Buhs and ShanksThey represent an era in America marked by honor and humility, service and God-fearing Christianity, embodied in imperfect men and women who strove to love and serve others, build families and prosper. In the past week, several of these American...
-
Column (9/17/20)President Trump brokers Middle East peace, prosperityNew York Times columnist Thomas Friedman observed in a column he wrote in 1996 that "no two countries that both have a McDonald's have ever fought a war against each other." Some have looked into how ironclad this rule is. But, in general, the point...
-
Editorial (9/16/20)Christian Boxing Academy teaches more than sport to area kidsDanny Rees and team at the Christian Boxing Academy are doing more than teach kids the fundamentals of boxing. They're teaching life lessons. The program, which is offered to any sixth- through 12-grade student in Cape Girardeau, meets from 4 to...
-
Column (9/15/20)I'll take the 'bully' and babies over Biden any dayFormer Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president recently. Of course, President Trump being President Trump, he had to say something. His response is what I'd classify as the equivalent of...
-
-
Editorial (9/14/20)Perry County detective offers reminder of CIT importanceA Perry County Sheriffs Office detective was recently awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International. Jason Klaus, who has served as Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator for...
-
-
Column (9/12/20)Cape pastor Ron Watts remembers baseball talent, personal humility of Cardinals great Lou BrockFew Cardinals baseball players have been more beloved than Lou Brock, the legendary outfielder who accumulated more than 3,000 hits and 938 stolen bases in his illustrious career. That love and admiration has been on display this week since the Hall...
-
Column (9/12/20)Greek-Turkish rivalry again near the boiling pointAlmost daily, Greek and Turkish aircraft and ships fight mock battles over disputed oil and gas rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Since the loss of much of the Christian Balkans to the Ottomans in the 15th century, Greece and what would later...
-
-
Editorial (9/11/20)EDITORIAL: We remember Sept. 11, 2001Many Americans will pause today to reflect on the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. We remember the two planes that crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, another that struck the Pentagon, and a fourth that brave passengers...
-
Column (9/11/20)Airlines approach Congress with captain's hat in handAs the saying goes, "When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging." This advice applies to the hole Congress leapt into by bailing out the airline industry back in March through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Now these...
-
Column (9/11/20)Hollywood's shameful Beijing kowtowHollywood is accommodating a new era of McCarthyism, imposed this time by Red China. It involves everything that Hollywood tells us that it hates -- censorship, pressure to conform and blacklists. Yet the studios have seamlessly absorbed China's...
-
Column (9/10/20)In Belarus: The tragic absurdity of a national leader and the inspiring courage of those who stand, peacefully, against himPositioned between Russia and the West is a nation of beautiful people, Belarus, which has felt the brunt of history. Today, with an autocratic president cracking down on innocents protesting a discredited election, Belarus is suffering again.
-
Column (9/10/20)Time is running out -- respond to the 2020 Census nowAs the 2020 Census draws to a close, I urge each one of you reading this to respond before it's too late. This is the final month to be counted and to help guarantee Cape Girardeau receives funding for essential services that will shape the future...
-
Editorial (9/9/20)Not too late to watch local 'stars' danceNate Gautier and Shelia King recently took home the mirror ball trophy in Dancing with the Show Me Stars. If you missed the live event, there's an opportunity this week to watch the show through a Pay Per View style airing on Thursday. The event...
-
-
Editorial (9/8/20)Notre Dame student earns top ACT scorePerfection at anything is rare -- including on the ACT college entrance exam. Claire Southard, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, is among this elite group of students to score a perfect 36 on the exam, a test used by all major four-year...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/4/20)Labor Day and the value of workOn Monday, many Americans will have the day off in observance of Labor Day -- a day where we celebrate the American worker. As we write in this space each year, the first Labor Day celebration was in 1882 in New York City. It was organized by the...
-
Editorial (9/2/20)Parson, Galloway offer stark differences in gubernatorial contestOther than president of the United States, the biggest ticket on the Missouri ballot in November is the race between Republican Mike Parson and Democrat Nicole Galloway for governor. Both Parson, the current governor, and Galloway, the state...
-
-
Editorial (8/31/20)Coaches play key role for players during pandemicCoaches have a tough task on their hands right now both at the high school and college level. Southeast Missourian sports editor Tom Davis recently spoke with SEMO football coach Tom Matukewicz about the postponed fall sports seasons in the Ohio...
-
Editorial (8/28/20)Know an inspiring kid? Nominate them for The Next ProjectIt's not just adults in our communities doing impressive things. The kids are also pretty incredible. The Scout, a daily digital newsletter produced by rustmedia, recently launched The Next Project. The idea is to highlight younger folks from age 7...
-
Editorial (8/26/20)EDITORIAL: Principal Leigh Ragsdale made a difference at JeffersonAs area teachers and students returned to classrooms this week, one local educator will soon be leaving town after making a big difference at Jefferson Elementary -- or JE, as she affectionately calls it. Leigh Ragsdale, the high energy and always...
-
Letter (8/25/20)Lying, murder are not from GodTo the belief by some that one party has God's backing while the other has Satan's; I make these points. First, I believe our actions begin as a thought. These thoughts have an origin. I think that is the point Paul is making to the Corinthians when...
-
-
-