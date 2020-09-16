Christian Boxing Academy teaches more than sport to area kids

Editorial

Danny Rees and team at the Christian Boxing Academy are doing more than teach kids the fundamentals of boxing. They're teaching life lessons.

The program, which is offered to any sixth- through 12-grade student in Cape Girardeau, meets from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, unless Cape Central is not holding classes. This is the seventh year for the program.

Along with the athletic component, the program connects youth with professional development and practical learning opportunities. Recently, the Southeast Missourian published a story noting the organizers' appeal to business leaders and those with trade skills. They are trying to connect the students with workplace knowledge, practical experience and opportunities to learn technical skills.

"If you have a servant's heart; if you're the type of person that says, 'I will do it,' and then do it -- please reach out to me," Rees told the Southeast Missourian. "We need so many things, and our time in our life right now needs people that love and love deep and will sweat hard to try to change."

We're big fans of Danny Rees and the other volunteers involved in the Christian Boxing Academy. They are investing in the lives of area students. If you have a knowledge base or skill set area youth could benefit from, we encourage you to contact the organization and get involved.

For more information, visit www.christianboxingacademy.com.