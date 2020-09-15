Prayer 9-15-20

More to explore
Cape County website will track absentee ballotsAbsentee voters in Cape Girardeau County can find out when their ballots are received, thanks to action by the County Commission on Monday to add ballot-tracking technology to the county clerks election website. The commissioners approved a...
Cape begins search for new city administrator1The hunt is about to begin in earnest for Cape Girardeaus next city manager. Mayor Bob Fox and the citys six ward council members will meet with a consultant Monday to layout the timeline and process to replace retiring city manager Scott Meyer...
Illinois school districts cooperate to feed students during quarantineWith nearly a third of its faculty and staff quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shawnee School District in Wolf Lake, Illinois, has been forced to move all student instruction online. Right now, 32% of our personnel are in quarantine,...
Pedestrian hospitalized after Sunday night hit-and-run collision in Cape Girardeau1A police investigation is underway into a leave-the-scene incident that sent an adult, male victim to the hospital Sunday night in Cape Girardeau. The collision occurred at 9:48 p.m. near the intersection of South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets,...
Nearly 100 new coronavirus cases in Cape County1Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Cape Girardeau County over the past three days and the number of active cases in the county is close to an all-time high. Meanwhile, health officials in Stoddard County reported the...
Multiple shootings investigated Saturday morning in Cape, 3 injuries reported2Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired and gunshot wounds over the weekend, three of which occurred early Saturday morning. Two aggravated assaults were reported within an hour of one another,...
Jackson chamber hosting ice cream socialAs part of its observance of Chamber of Commerce Week, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host an ice cream social from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the chambers offices, 125 E. Main St. in Jackson. The event is free for chamber members as well...
Jackson grad, ex-astronaut Linda Godwin discusses 'Starfleet' amendment1Former space shuttle astronaut and 1970 Jackson High School graduate Linda Godwin said recent comments by Star Trek original series actor William Shatner may generate more interest in the Space Force, the newest branch of the U.S. military. More...
Jackson plans sewer system smoke testsJacksons Public Works Department will conduct smoke tests of the citys sanitary sewer system starting Monday and continuing through October. Smoke testing is performed to find leaks that allow stormwater into the system, according to Jackson...
Shots fired in 900 block of College Street damage property, cable line [VIDEO]6An active investigation is underway into a shots-fired incident at 1:32 a.m. Sunday that damaged a cable line and multiple homes in the 900 block of College Street in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the...
Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center to host Halloween festivitiesMany are saying Halloween is canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center in Perryville, Missouri, wants to keep the spooky spirit alive in Southeast Missouri. The center will host A Haunting at the...
Photo Gallery 9/14/2037th Annual Kohlfeld Distributing Charlie Brune ClassicRedhawk supporters took to the Cape Girardeau Country Club golf course to take part in the 37th Annual Kohlfeld Distributing Charlie Brune Classic golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The money raised from the event supports scholarships for...
'Take Back Our Streets Initiative' at Ranney ParkFrom left, Jack Elwood Clark II crumbles a clod of soil while working with 1-year-old King Money and Bankole McCrae to plant a red maple tree during a "Take Back Our Streets Initiative" event Sunday at Ranney Park in Cape Girardeau. ...
Local News 9/13/20Cape PD phone lines temporarily downThe Cape Girardeau Police Departments business lines are not working at this time. The department stated the citys IT Department is actively working to fix the problem. 911 lines are working at this time. To contact the police communications...
Musings from a window overlooking downtown CapeIt has been a half-year since COVID-19 upended our way of life. The stretch of time between March and now somehow feels both like an eternity and an instant, but as we attempt to understand the situation and move forward with life. In hindsight,...
Art Reach now enrolling in after-school programFree art classes for children are now enrolling students. The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is partnering with Connextion Center to offer the program, called Art Reach. Classes will be led by Carol Horst, instructor of art education at Southeast...
Sikeston police officer charged with sex crimes7SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer was terminated Friday after being charged with rape and child molestation. Brian Robinson, 32, was charged Friday morning with first-degree statutory rape, three counts of first-degree...
On 9/11 anniversary, memorial dedicatedFor the last 19 years, Jackson Fire Rescue has found a way to memorialize fallen firefighters who died in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and Friday morning, the department dedicated a memorial three years in the making. Jackson fire chief...
Two coronavirus deaths reported in Cape County16Cape Girardeau County health officials reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as two deaths attributed to the virus. According to the county's Public Health Center, the two county residents who died of the disease were in the...
Photo Gallery 9/12/20Photographic musings from the early days of COVID-19 in Cape GirardeauAs the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders forced local businesses to temporarily close and residents to adjust to life indoors, the atmosphere around downtown Cape Girardeau drastically changed. This series of photos, captured from...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/13/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Sept. 10 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
Free lunches available for children in Cape Girardeau20Thanks to a U.S. Department of Agriculture program, free breakfast and lunch will be available at Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School in Cape Girardeau for anyone 18 and younger, regardless of whether they are enrolled at a school in the district,...
Engaging more volunteers desired for Cape Girardeau city government1The City of Cape Girardeau has 19 volunteer citizen advisory boards and commissions that meet with some regularity on a wide variety of areas ranging from historic preservation to planning and zoning, from municipal airport operations to the...
Cape County takes no action on tax deferment opportunityAn optional government program allowing employers to defer Social Security tax withholdings from their employees paychecks apparently wont affect Cape Girardeau County government employees. Members of the County Commission on Thursday heard from...
SEMO expands test-optional admissions for Fall 20216Southeast Missouri State University will expand test-optional admissions and scholarships for new students in fall 2021, president Carlos Vargas announced Wednesday. Test-optional means students are not required to submit an ACT or SAT score to...
Cape Arts Council craft fair going online for 2020The Arts Council of Southeast Missouris Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza, initially set to celebrate its 50th anniversary Nov. 21 and 22 this year, will be held online only, council director Sara Steffens announced Thursday. After...
Commissioners approve more coronavirus reimbursements2Several businesses and organizations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will receive reimbursements for expenses theyve incurred due to COVID-19, thanks to action Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission. The payments, totaling $38,889.50, will...
Most read 9/11/20SFMC physician questions coronavirus symptom 'order'4The Saint Francis Medical Center hospitalist credited with developing a comprehensive hospital response to COVID-19 said Wednesday a recent University of Southern California study on coronavirus order doesnt entirely square with her...
Most read 9/10/20Mississippi River travelers reclaim stolen boat after high-speed chase near Cape Girardeau (Video Included)2An alleged boat bandit was arrested Sunday in Cape Girardeau after a high-speed chase on the Mississippi River. Richard A. Futrell, 44, of Cape Girardeau is charged with one Class B felony count of stealing for appropriating a watercraft without...
Most read 9/10/20Four dozen new coronavirus cases reported in area32More than four dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday. Stoddard County, Missouri, reported the largest increase in cases, 26. The new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus pushed the countys total number of cases...
Charles Drury Sr. businessman, entrepreneur dies at 923Charles L. Drury Sr. a visionary businessman known for his work ethic, philanthropy and a national chain of hotels that bears his family name died Monday night in St. Louis at the age of 92. Along with his brothers, Drury established the Drury...
13th Cape Co. resident dies of coronavirus13The holiday weekend brought more than a hundred new COVID-19 cases in the region, and one new death, according to health officials. The fatality involved a Cape Girardeau County resident in the 90-99 age bracket. Cape Girardeau County Public...
Felony charges filed against 18-year-old man after armed robbery in Cape Girardeau5An 18-year-old Cape Girardeau man was taken into police custody over the weekend after allegedly robbing a juvenile at gunpoint Thursday. Kaydence K. Robertson is charged with one Class A felony count of first-degree robbery and one unclassified...