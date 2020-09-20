Today in History
Today is Sunday, Sept. 20, the 264th day of 2020. There are 102 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 20, 2017, Hurricane Maria, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years, struck the island, wiping out as much as 75 percent of the power distribution lines and causing an island-wide blackout.
On this date:
In 1519, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his crew set out from Spain on five ships to find a western passage to the Spice Islands. (Magellan was killed enroute, but one of his ships eventually circled the world.)
In 1873, panic swept the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in the wake of railroad bond defaults and bank failures.
In 1881, Chester A. Arthur was sworn in as the 21st president of the United States, succeeding the assassinated James A. Garfield.
In 1958, Martin Luther King Jr. was seriously wounded during a book signing at a New York City department store when he was stabbed in the chest by Izola Curry. (Curry was later found mentally incompetent; she died at a Queens, New York, nursing home in 2015 at age 98.)
In 1962, James Meredith, a Black student, was blocked from enrolling at the University of Mississippi by Democratic Gov. Ross R. Barnett. (Meredith was later admitted.)
In 1963, President Kennedy proposed a joint U.S.-Soviet expedition to the moon.
In 1967, the Cunard liner RMS Queen Elizabeth 2 was christened by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Clydebank, Scotland.
In 1973, singer-songwriter Jim Croce died in a plane crash near Natchitoches, Louisiana; he was 30.
In 1984, a suicide car bomber attacked the U.S. Embassy annex in north Beirut, killing at least 14 people, including two Americans and 12 Lebanese. The family sitcoms "The Cosby Show" and "Who's the Boss?" premiered on NBC and ABC, respectively.
In 1995, in a move that stunned Wall Street, AT&T Corporation announced it was splitting into three companies.
In 2000, Independent Counsel Robert Ray announced the end of the Whitewater investigation, saying there was insufficient evidence to warrant charges against President and Mrs. Clinton.
In 2001, during an address to a joint session of Congress, President George W. Bush announced a new Cabinet-level office to fortify homeland security and named Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge its director.
Ten years ago: The United Nations opened a three-day Millennium Development Goals summit to assess members' progress in the decade since promising to end global poverty. President Barack Obama reached out to skeptical voters who were still hurting long after the declared end of the recession, imploring them to stick with him in upcoming midterm congressional elections.
Five years ago: Pope Francis met with Fidel Castro after urging tens of thousands of Cubans to serve one another and not an ideology during a Mass in Havana's Plaza of the Revolution. The CEO of Volkswagen apologized and VW customers said they felt duped after the Environmental Protection Agency revealed that the German automaker had skirted clean air rules by rigging emissions tests for about 500,000 diesel cars. At the Emmys, the HBO series "Game of Thrones" won a record 12 awards; Viola Davis became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for best drama series actress for "How to Get Away with Murder." Poet C.K. Williams, 78, died in Hopewell, New Jersey. Actor Jack Larson, 87, TV's Jimmy Olsen in "Adventures of Superman," died in Los Angeles.
One year ago: President Donald Trump angrily defended himself against a complaint from an intelligence official over his contacts with the president of Ukraine; he said the complaint came from a "partisan whistleblower," even though Trump also said he didn't know who had made it. Walmart said it would stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and at Sam's Clubs in the U.S. once it sold out of its existing inventory. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that he had let down his supporters, and all Canadians of color, by appearing years earlier in brownface and blackface. Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania, the 1979 site of the nation's worst commercial nuclear power accident, was shut down by its owner after producing electricity for 45 years. Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct; he had played just one game since being signed by the Patriots.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Sophia Loren is 86. Rock musician Chuck Panozzo is 72. Actor Tony Denison is 71. Hockey Hall of Famer Guy LaFleur is 69. Actor Debbi Morgan is 69. Jazz musician Peter White is 66. Actor Betsy Brantley is 65. Actor Gary Cole is 64. TV news correspondent Deborah Roberts is 60. Country-rock musician Joseph Shreve (Flynnville Train) is 59. Rock musician Randy Bradbury (Pennywise) is 56. Actor Kristen Johnston is 53. Rock singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are 53. Rock musician Ben Shepherd is 52. Actor Enuka Okuma is 48. Actor-model Moon Bloodgood is 45. Actor Jon Bernthal is 44. Singer The-Dream is 43. Actor Charlie Weber is 42. Rock musician Rick Woolstenhulme (Lifehouse) is 41. Rapper Yung Joc is 40. Actor Crystle Stewart is 39. Actor Aldis Hodge is 34. Rock drummer Jack Lawless is 33. Actor Malachi Kirby is 31.
More to explore
-
Area teachers receive sweet treats of gratitude during pandemicThe feeling of appreciation can be as sweet as sugar, and local teachers will be getting a taste of both in the coming weeks. The chiropractors at PC Wellness Centers and Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau have teamed up to show their appreciation for...
-
Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at FlickerwoodMissouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at Flickerwood Arena Before starting the final day of competition in the Missouri Heartland Little Britches Rodeo at Flickerwood Arena, the dust on the rodeo floor remained calm as the young cowboys and...
-
Election season set for Tuesday start. Cape County clerk to mail ballots this week; absentee voting to beginWith the November general election now just six weeks away, Cape Girardeau County will send out ballots this week -- both traditional absentee and the special mail-in option authorized by the Missouri General Assembly due to COVID-19. "I expect at...
-
Virus cases continue rise in Cape County3COVID-19 cases continued their upward trend in Cape Girardeau County as the week ended. Officials with the county's Public Health Center reported 40 new cases Thursday and 31 Friday, pushing the county's total number of cases to 1,490. Recoveries...
-
Cape Girardeau shooting under investigationA shooting incident Thursday morning is under investigation by the Cape Girardeau police. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said Friday that an incident occurred at 3:55 a.m. Thursday. An adult male with a superficial gunshot wound was dropped...
-
Cape municipal court suspended until Oct. 5All in-person hearings in Cape Girardeau municipal court, a division of the circuit court of Cape Girardeau County, are suspended, according to an administrative order from 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis, sent Friday....
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 9-21--205 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Silver Springs II Apartments Proposed Development - MACO Development...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/20/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Sept. 17 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
-
-
-
Cape County will help fund technology training programThousands of people in Cape Girardeau County lost their jobs either temporarily or permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while many of them have been rehired or have found new jobs, some could qualify for new dislocated worker training...
-
Chaffee Junior/Senior High, Bell City schools move to off-site learning5Because of a COVID-19 exposure, Chaffee Junior and Senior High and Bell City schools have transitioned to off-site learning. Chaffee announced the red plan on Thursday morning and intends to use off-site learning through Sept. 30. The decision...
-
Coronavirus means Christmas must come early for Salvation Army2Look for those familiar red donation kettles sooner than ever before this year, thanks to the coronavirus. Lt. Matt DeGonia, corps officer of the Cape Girardeau office of the Salvation Army, said local residents should expect to hear the familiar...
-
Jackson schools student enrollment growing faster than expected7Jackson School District superintendent John Link says the overall year-to-year enrollment gain in Cape Girardeau Countys largest district is 3.2%, adding that six of its individual schools are expanding in number at a faster clip than...
-
Positive case in Cape County Courthouse reverts court to Phase Zero of reopening2According to an administrative order by 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis, the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is operating under Phase Zero functions effective at the close of business Thursday due to one or...
-
-
Emergency gas line repairs ongoing in JacksonEmergeny repairs to a natural gas line are affecting traffic in Jackson. According to a social media post, Liberty Utilities officials notified the city of the necessary repairs at the intersection of Route D and Tanglewood near the campus of...
-
Phase 2 of Center Junction work expected to begin Monday3Phase 2 of the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange project at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson is expected to begin Monday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release...
-
'Stan the Kayaking Man' gets warm welcome to Cape on trek down the MississippiYou are never too old to do anything, Stan Stark said. Stark is an 81-year-old retired U.S. Navy Seabee paddling a sea kayak solo approximately 2,400 miles down the full length of the Mississippi River, stretching from Lake Itasca, Minnesota, to...
-
Area districts see decline in substitute teachers because of coronavirus concerns3Southeast Missouri school districts have experienced various changes in their substitute teacher pool since schools reopened in late August during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Representatives from the Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City and...
-
Cape School District offering tech training for at-home familiesThe Cape Girardeau School District will offer in-person tech support training beginning Monday to families of students who are being schooled remotely by the district. (Remote learning) is new for all of us, said Kristin Tallent, director of...
-
Boil-water advisory in north Cape canceledA boil-water advisory for about 350 households in northern Cape Girardeau has been canceled, the city announced Wednesday night in a news release. The advisory, issued Tuesday, affected homes in the West Cape Rock/Snake Hill/Tanglewood/Cape Hills...
-
Ribbon-cutting to be held Friday for Indian Park restrooms4Permanent restrooms at Cape Girardeaus 1.9 acre Indian Park will be dedicated by city officials at 5 p.m. Friday. The prefabricated concrete facility has a price tag of approximately $95,000 and represents partial fulfillment of the Parks...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/17/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Sept. 14 meetings Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
110-year-old building, former home of Rose Bed Inn, demolished1The more-than 110-year-old building that once housed Rose Bed Inn in south Cape Girardeau is no more. The demolition of the house at 611 S. Sprigg St. began Friday. When owner of the property Scott Blank was asked about why he chose to demolish...
-
Hundreds of Cape homes advised to boil water2About 350 households in northern Cape Girardeau are under a precautionary boil-water advisory that is expected to continue through Thursday afternoon. The advisory, issued late Tuesday afternoon, impacts homes in the West Cape Rock/Snake...
-
Study: Cape coronavirus case rate among nation's fastest growing42A new study released Tuesday states Cape Girardeau has one of the fastest-growing COVID-19 case rates in the nation. The study, conducted and published by The New York Times, ranked the Cape Girardeau area as having the sixth-largest increase in...
-
Pedestrian hospitalized after Sunday night hit-and-run collision in Cape Girardeau3A police investigation is underway into a leave-the-scene incident that sent an adult, male victim to the hospital Sunday night in Cape Girardeau. The collision occurred at 9:48 p.m. near the intersection of South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets,...
-
Nearly 100 new coronavirus cases in Cape County28Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Cape Girardeau County over the past three days and the number of active cases in the county is close to an all-time high. Meanwhile, health officials in Stoddard County reported the...
-
Multiple shootings investigated Saturday morning in Cape, 3 injuries reported9Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired and gunshot wounds over the weekend, three of which occurred early Saturday morning. Two aggravated assaults were reported within an hour of one another,...
-
Most read 9/14/20Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In brings new life to old venue15A nearly forgotten remnant of a bygone era is being reincarnated as a family-friendly entertainment venue a few miles south of Cape Girardeau. A month ago, it was easy to overlook the site once known as Montgomery Drive-In on an overgrown piece of...