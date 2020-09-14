Perry County detective offers reminder of CIT importance

Editorial

A Perry County Sheriffs Office detective was recently awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International.

Jason Klaus, who has served as Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator for two years in addition to his duties with the Perry County law enforcement department, spoke with the newspaper recently about the importance of CIT training.

The training is intended to help law enforcement officials understand behavioral health issues. Klaus said with state governments getting out of the psychiatric hospital business, more of these issues are manifesting themselves and local law enforcement should be prepared. A primary aim for CIT training is to teach officers empathy and de-escalation techniques.

Individuals with a mental illness are more likely to be a victim of crime than a perpetrator, Klaus said. If we can identify those cases early and provide support, we can have a better outcome. ... Well never arrest our way out of a mental health crisis.

Congratulations to Klaus on the award and thanks to all the law enforcement officers, particularly those seeking CIT training. Law enforcement officials have never had a more difficult task than what they deal with today. But we certainly appreciate those who seek additional training and heroically serve our communities.