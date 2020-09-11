We remember Sept. 11, 2001

Editorial

Associated Press

Many Americans will pause today to reflect on the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.

We remember the two planes that crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, another that struck the Pentagon, and a fourth that brave passengers prevented from striking a fourth building -- instead crashing in an open Pennsylvania field.

Those of us who witnessed the events of the day can likely remember where we were when we heard the news. We remember the fear and uncertainty that struck our nation because of these acts of terrorism. We mourned with families whose loved ones died. We prayed for our heroic military and the first responders. America came together, if for only a brief period. Patriotism was alive and well, and people flocked to churches looking for peace.

As with other major events, time has a way of making the memories a little less vivid. This year there will be voters in the presidential election who were not born 19 years ago when terrorism struck our homeland. How future generations remember the events of 9/11 will largely hinge on how those of us who lived the horrors of the day tell the story.

One way to honor the dead and remember the sacrifice of many is through an initative by Wreaths Across America. They are calling on every American to stand outside and wave the American Flag for one minute at the times each of the four planes crashed: 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m. They encourage participants to take video and share it online using hashtags #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong. And in a separate remembrance, more than 700 flags will fly at the Avenue of Flags located in Cape Girrardeau County Park.

Whether you choose to honor the fallen by flying the Flag, driving through the Avenue of Flags memorial or maybe saying your own prayer, we encourage those reading this editorial to tell the story of Sept. 11, 2001 to younger Americans. We must never forget the events of this day 19 years ago.