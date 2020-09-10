Prayer 9-10-20

More to explore
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/10/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Sept. 3 meetings Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
Cape agrees to give CSA monument to original donor3By a unanimous 7-0 vote Tuesday, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to give the recently relocated Confederate States of America monument back to its donor. In a Sept. 1 letter addressed to deputy city manager Molly Mehner, the Missouri...
-
Mississippi River travelers reclaim stolen boat after high-speed chase near Cape Girardeau (Video Included)2An alleged boat bandit was arrested Sunday in Cape Girardeau after a high-speed chase on the Mississippi River. Richard A. Futrell, 44, of Cape Girardeau is charged with one Class B felony count of stealing for appropriating a watercraft without...
-
Community leader Raymond Buhs dies at 94Family man, friend, veteran, businessman, volunteer and devotee are just a few titles to describe Raymond George Buhs. Buhs, 94, of Cape Girardeau died Friday. He left a legacy of decades long service to the Cape Girardeau community. In 2018, he...
-
Women Helping Women, library returns, and 9/11Women are helping women in the aptly named "Women Helping Women" online fundraiser to benefit the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau. For each of the next 10 weeks, donors can buy a chance to win a prize, drawn and announced each Friday at 3...
-
Jackson aldermen accept bids on major projectsJackson's Board of Aldermen on Wednesday night accepted bids for a pair of contracts valued at more than $1.3 million, including a bid on one project that was nearly 30% lower than anticipated. In a pair of unanimous votes, the aldermen accepted a...
-
Four dozen new coronavirus cases reported in area1More than four dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday. Stoddard County, Missouri, reported the largest increase in cases, 26. The new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus pushed the countys total number of cases...
-
-
Chester Bridge repairs completed, weight limit to be restored1After working into Tuesday night, Missouri Department of Transportation crews completed repairs to the Missouri Highway 51 bridge over the Mississippi River (the Chester Bridge) Wednesday, according to a MoDOT news release. The bridge's load limit...
-
SFMC physician questions coronavirus symptom 'order'The Saint Francis Medical Center hospitalist credited with developing a comprehensive hospital response to COVID-19 said Wednesday a recent University of Southern California study on coronavirus "order" doesn't entirely square with her experience....
-
Cape Girardeau City Council gives preliminary OK to drop pet licensing3By a 6-1 vote, with Fifth Ward Councilwoman Shannon Truxel dissenting, the Cape Girardeau City Council took the first step Tuesday to eliminate the municipal dog and cat license program. During the councils study session, Anna Kangas the citys...
-
Charles Drury Sr. businessman, entrepreneur dies at 923Charles L. Drury Sr. a visionary businessman known for his work ethic, philanthropy and a national chain of hotels that bears his family name died Monday night in St. Louis at the age of 92. Along with his brothers, Drury established the Drury...
-
13th Cape Co. resident dies of coronavirus13The holiday weekend brought more than a hundred new COVID-19 cases in the region, and one new death, according to health officials. The fatality involved a Cape Girardeau County resident in the 90-99 age bracket. Cape Girardeau County Public...
-
United Way moves campaign kickoff online1Normally around this time every year, the United Way of Southeast Missouri would host a lunch or similar event with hundreds of attendees to start its annual fundraising campaign. But this isnt a normal year. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many...
-
-
Saliva test for coronavirus not available for SEMOGetting your saliva examined to get a quick answer about coronavirus depends on where you live and more to the point, at what university you attend. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has an emergency-use authorization for what it calls...
-
SEMO Votes prepares students for election season1With the November elections quickly approaching, many are planning to cast their ballots. But students may have questions about how to register, how to make sure they are registered or what methods of voting are available to them. Southeast...
-
Residence Life at Southeast revamps cleaning proceduresThis semester, all of Southeast Missouri State University is implementing cleaning procedures to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff. Residence Life is one department on campus taking extra precautionary steps to ensure dormitories stay...
-
Felony charges filed against 18-year-old man after armed robbery in Cape Girardeau4An 18-year-old Cape Girardeau man was taken into police custody over the weekend after allegedly robbing a juvenile at gunpoint Thursday. Kaydence K. Robertson is charged with one Class A felony count of first-degree robbery and one unclassified...
-
-
National Merit semifinalists announcedFour area students were named semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, NMSC announced today: Emma McDougal of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Claire Southard of Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, Noah...
-
Photo Gallery 9/9/20Stage Combat Class at River CampusSoutheast Missouri State University students gathered outside and wore face coverings for a stage combat class at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The class is taught by Associate Professor Bart Williams. In his...
-
Rapid test for coronavirus now available in CapeStarting today, a local direct primary care provider, membership-based EBO MD, will begin offering rapid COVID-19 testing to the community for $175. We expect 95% of results will be available within 24 hours after the lab receives the minimally...
-
Make and Take event at Crisp Museum highlights Archaeology MonthSoutheast Missouri State Universitys Crisp Museum kicked off First Friday with a Take and Make event inspired by the museums September theme: Missouri Archaeology Month. Take and Make Arrowhead Necklaces began Friday and ran through...
-
Cape PD investigate shots fired Saturday morning striking St. Mary's Cathedral3The Cape Girardeau Police Department investigated reports of multiple shots fired about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. Callers in the area of Jefferson and South Sprigg streets heard multiple shots fired, Hann stated, but no...
-
Shell casings, live rounds recovered during Saturday morning shots fired investigation in Cape5Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1200 block of North Spanish Street about 1:15 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple shots fired, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. Hann stated officers canvassed the area but were unable...
-
Photo Gallery 9/7/20Cindy's Labor Day Blast barrel races at Flickerwood ArenaMore than 300 horses and riders from more than five states travelled to Cape Girardeau County to participate in Cindy's Labor Day Blast barrel racing competition at Flickerwood Arena in Jackson. The four-day event included PeeWee, youth and adult...
-
Most read 9/5/20The rise, fall and revival of drive-in movie theaters2Our new era of social distancing has brought one silver lining: drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback. Richard Hollingshead of New Jersey is credited with developing the drive-in concept. In 1933, he received Patent #1,909,537 for a parking...
-
Most read 9/5/20Police stakeout leads to arrest after repeated burglaries at church1One person has been taken into custody as the result of a police investigation into a string of break-ins and burglaries at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau this week. In a news release, the Cape Girardeau Police Department stated an overnight...
-
Most read 9/4/20Cape man arrested on charges of first-degree statutory rape, sodomy8Christian N. Banks, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Saturday night for allegedly having sexual relations with a minor. Banks is charged with unclassified felony counts of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy, according...
-
Most read 9/3/20Why are cases of COVID-19 rising in Cape and other questions about rodeo, university and current hospital capacity17Here we go again. After positive cases of COVID-19 receded following the imposition of a countywide mask order in early July, cases of coronavirus are back on the rise in Cape Girardeau County. Understating the results is that university students...
-
Most read 9/3/20'Dad Gum!': Local 'Cars' replica heads to museum in land down under1A replica of Tow Mater from Disneys Cars movie series has called Jackson home for the past decade, and become a family-favorite with appearances in parades and car shows across the state. Southeast Missouri must say goodbye to the local icon...
-
Most read 9/2/20Cape PD seeking assistance identifying suspect in theft at car wash4Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying a female suspect in an Aug. 3 theft at a local business, according to a social media post by the department. Police released four photos of the suspect and...
-
Most read 9/2/20Nearly $80,000, more than 5 pounds of marijuana seized from Jackson residence5Officers with the Jackson Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and other federal authorities seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $78,182.97 in cash while executing a search warrant on a residence. The warrant was...