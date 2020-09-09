Guardian Angel's National Junior Beta Club Elects New Officers

The National Jr.Beta Club of Guardian Angel School held their first meeting of the school year on Thursday, September 3. The main topic of business for the meeting was to elect officers for the 2020-21 school year. Newly elected officers are: President, Parker Bryant; Vice-President, Reid Hobbs; Treasurer, Altyn Timlin; Secretary, Cora Woods; Chaplain, Michael Eftink; and Shusher, Ryder Siebert. Sponsors for Beta Club are Mrs. Jodi McVay and Ms. Ann Whistler, their home room teachers. No fundraisers were discussed at this meeting, but plans are to discuss the Halloween Carnival at the next meeting, in about 2 weeks. The exact date of the meeting will be announced closer to the date.