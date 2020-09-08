The Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center

A Haunting at The Hope Center 2020

**OPEN TO THE PUBLIC**

Try to make it through our Haunted Forest of Horror if you dare! Warm up next to the bonfire while you feast on some tasty treats! Don't let the ghouls get you while you decorate a pumpkin & watch out for a little Hocus Pocus! Your entire family won't want to miss this spooktacular adventure!

Activities will include:

🎃 A guided walk-through Haunted Forest

🎃 An outdoor movie: Hocus Pocus

🎃 Bonfire with Smores

🎃 Concession Stand

🎃 Pumpkin decorating

🎃 Face Painting

🎃 Costumes Encouraged (Please keep family appropriate)

$10 Minimum Donation per Car at Entrance

(Any further donation is greatly appreciated)

🐴 Our Mission 🐴

The Mission of Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center is to improve the quality of life for children and adults with or without special needs by providing horsemanship experiences in a warm, safe and compassionate environment.

Please practice social or physical distancing, stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms' length) from other people who are not from your household in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

The Hope Center

2019 E Harvest Circle

Perryville, MO 63775

573-517-6004