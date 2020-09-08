Limbaugh wrong on Biden

-
Column (9/8/20)Pelosi: Smile; you're on -- maskless -- cameraWho would have thought anyone would be interested enough in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hair to have even one conversation -- much less several days' worth -- about a trip to a salon? And to think that no one is even discussing her hair. Instead,...
Column (9/8/20)Dems should curb their enthusiasm for mail-in votingThere's a giant scheme afoot to disenfranchise voters in November -- it's called mail-in balloting. Mail-in voting has, like many things in our politics, taken on the aspect of tribal warfare -- if President Donald Trump is vociferously against it,...
Editorial (9/8/20)Notre Dame student earns top ACT scorePerfection at anything is rare -- including on the ACT college entrance exam. Claire Southard, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, is among this elite group of students to score a perfect 36 on the exam, a test used by all major four-year...
Injured teenager talks about dangers of driving impairedRosalina Vasquez was on her way to work Aug. 13 when a driver under the influence ran a red light, causing a multi-vehicle crash that sent the 16-year-old Vasquez to the hospital with numerous injuries. According to a story by Ben Matthews in the...
Are African Americans truly warming up to Trump?I get the sense that rightward movement is occurring in the African American community. This is more than anecdotal. It's not random. It is for good reason. At least since the '60s, the Democrats have had a lock on the Black vote, which they've...
Editorial (9/4/20)Labor Day and the value of workOn Monday, many Americans will have the day off in observance of Labor Day -- a day where we celebrate the American worker. As we write in this space each year, the first Labor Day celebration was in 1882 in New York City. It was organized by the...
Column (9/3/20)Why are cases of COVID-19 rising in Cape and other questions about rodeo, university and current hospital capacityHere we go again. After positive cases of COVID-19 receded following the imposition of a countywide mask order in early July, cases of coronavirus are back on the rise in Cape Girardeau County. Understating the results is that university students...
Column (9/3/20)Smith talks farm tour, impact of COVID on agricultureFor nearly 40 years, the member of Congress representing Southeast Missouri's congressional district has toured area farms in the summer. It's a tradition that started under the late Bill Emerson and was carried on by Jo Ann Emerson and now Jason...
Editorial (9/2/20)Parson, Galloway offer stark differences in gubernatorial contestOther than president of the United States, the biggest ticket on the Missouri ballot in November is the race between Republican Mike Parson and Democrat Nicole Galloway for governor. Both Parson, the current governor, and Galloway, the state...
Column (9/2/20)BLM suppresses the truth about povertyAs so much despair has gripped our nation during this difficult time, I decided to go into our nation's most distressed communities with a message of hope and truth. I have been working on policy issues dealing with race and poverty through my...
Editorial (8/31/20)Coaches play key role for players during pandemicCoaches have a tough task on their hands right now both at the high school and college level. Southeast Missourian sports editor Tom Davis recently spoke with SEMO football coach Tom Matukewicz about the postponed fall sports seasons in the Ohio...
Editorial (8/28/20)Know an inspiring kid? Nominate them for The Next ProjectIt's not just adults in our communities doing impressive things. The kids are also pretty incredible. The Scout, a daily digital newsletter produced by rustmedia, recently launched The Next Project. The idea is to highlight younger folks from age 7...
Editorial (8/26/20)EDITORIAL: Principal Leigh Ragsdale made a difference at JeffersonAs area teachers and students returned to classrooms this week, one local educator will soon be leaving town after making a big difference at Jefferson Elementary -- or JE, as she affectionately calls it. Leigh Ragsdale, the high energy and always...
Letter (8/25/20)Lying, murder are not from GodTo the belief by some that one party has God's backing while the other has Satan's; I make these points. First, I believe our actions begin as a thought. These thoughts have an origin. I think that is the point Paul is making to the Corinthians when...
Editorial (8/24/20)New app helps community responders provide 'sidewalk CPR'The PulsePoint app was launched recently as a joint effort between the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Saint Francis Medical Center. Its a tool to help community members perform hands-only compressions, otherwise known as sidewalk CPR, for 7...
Editorial (8/21/20)EDITORIAL: SEMO takes prudent steps to prevent spread of COVID-19Southeast Missouri State University students have been returning to Cape Girardeau over the last couple weeks in preparation for the start of the fall semester. Classes begin Monday, and the university is taking prudent steps to mitigate risk and...
Editorial (8/20/20)A note to readers about cartoonsEver since the coronavirus emerged, the Southeast Missourian editorial pages have been publishing a broader range of political cartoons, from 6 to 13 different images each print edition. The newspaper editorial section is not endorsing the opinions....
Editorial (8/19/20)EDITORIAL: Sales, use tax receipts a promising sign for Cape Girardeau Co.There was good news recently from Cape Girardeau County officials on local sales tax numbers. County treasurer Roger Hudson reported this month's sales tax receipts were nearly 31% higher than August 2019. The county received $603,401.28 this month,...
Limbaugh wrong on Biden
David Limbaugh in his opinion columns continues to use misinformation to paint Democrats as anti-American. In his August 31st column he alludes to Biden not denouncing, until recently, the violence in cities that has erupted alongside peaceful protests. Vice President Biden said in an interview with Don Lemon on May 29th, "I say they have a right to be in fact angry and frustrated. And more violence, hurting more people, isn't going to answer the question." He followed up on May 31st in a statement, "Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It's an utterly American response. But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not."
Mr. Limbaugh, I was upset by your August 24th piece which was filled with misinformation/disinformation. It astounds me that a person of education and intelligence is unable to discern fact from political bias. I understand that you are a strong supporter of the Trump administration and that you appear to disregard that he is a malignant narcissist who is a pathological liar.
Apart from what this administration has done to erode public trust in our democratic institutions, I am increasingly concerned with the state of our national security under Trump's leadership. I was encouraged when a group of 73 former U.S. National Security officials who served under GOP administrations endorsed Biden in a joint statement last month.
Mary Waggener, Cape Girardeau