Notre Dame student earns top ACT score

Editorial

Perfection at anything is rare -- including on the ACT college entrance exam.

Claire Southard, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, is among this elite group of students to score a perfect 36 on the exam, a test used by all major four-year universities to admit students and allocate scholarships. A story in the Southeast Missourian by Marybeth Niederkorn noted that fewer than 1% of students who take the ACT earn a 36.

"Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare," wrote ACT CEO Marten Roorda in a letter to Southard. "Your exceptional scores will provide any college or university with ample evidence of your readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead."

This is a significant achievement, and Southard, the daughter of Steve and Julie Southard, should be proud. Earning the top score on this exam will open doors as she considers the options after high school.

Congratulations to Southard on the achievement. We wish her well.