Consider George Mason quote

Letter to the Editor

George Mason was an American patriot of the Revolution and a delegate to the Constitutional Convention. Mason's theory of inalienable rights influenced Thomas Jefferson's thinking on the Declaration of Independence, arguing for a strong local government and a weak central government. This led to our present Bill of Rights.

One of Mason's most impressive and prophetic statements is this:

"Every master of slaves is born a petty tyrant. They bring the judgment of heaven upon a county. As nations cannot be rewarded or punished in the next world, they must be in this. By an inevitable chain of causes and effects, Providence punishes nation sins, by national calamities."

Donald Trump is a petty tyrant. In this time of national sins -- corruption, lies, Russian influence, police brutality, systemic racism -- we are paying with national calamities. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for continued sins and continued calamities.

LARRY SUMMARY, Cape Girardeau