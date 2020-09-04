Labor Day and the value of work
On Monday, many Americans will have the day off in observance of Labor Day -- a day where we celebrate the American worker.
As we write in this space each year, the first Labor Day celebration was in 1882 in New York City. It was organized by the Central Labor Union. Other cities followed over the years. By 1894, 31 states established the first Monday in September as Labor Day, and Congress established the holiday in the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.
Labor Sunday was established in 1909 by AFL to recognize the spiritual and educational components of the labor movement.
This year, Labor Day has a particularly important meaning to millions of individuals whose jobs were affected by the pandemic. In February, unemployment was at a low 3.5% -- basically full employment with a booming economy. But once the virus arrived, the number increased to 4.4% in March and 14.7% in April.
Missouri had its own increase in unemployment due to the virus, but in recent months, as the economy has reopened, the unemployment rate has dropped. After hitting 10.2% unemployment in April, the state's unemployment fell to 6.9% in July.
Even as precautions remain in place for the virus, things are improving for the economy and employment. It's certainly helped to be in a state making great efforts to reopen and get people back to work while taking steps to protect public health.
Work is important. Not only for the practical reason of putting food on the table, but there's inherent value to the individual. Proverbs 14:23 says it this way: "All hard work brings a profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty."
We wish each person reading this a happy Labor Day and give thanks for the blessing of work.
Comments
-
Column (9/3/20)Why are cases of COVID-19 rising in Cape and other questions about rodeo, university and current hospital capacityHere we go again. After positive cases of COVID-19 receded following the imposition of a countywide mask order in early July, cases of coronavirus are back on the rise in Cape Girardeau County. Understating the results is that university students...
-
Column (9/3/20)Smith talks farm tour, impact of COVID on agricultureFor nearly 40 years, the member of Congress representing Southeast Missouri's congressional district has toured area farms in the summer. It's a tradition that started under the late Bill Emerson and was carried on by Jo Ann Emerson and now Jason...
-
Editorial (9/2/20)Parson, Galloway offer stark differences in gubernatorial contestOther than president of the United States, the biggest ticket on the Missouri ballot in November is the race between Republican Mike Parson and Democrat Nicole Galloway for governor. Both Parson, the current governor, and Galloway, the state...
-
Column (9/2/20)BLM suppresses the truth about povertyAs so much despair has gripped our nation during this difficult time, I decided to go into our nation's most distressed communities with a message of hope and truth. I have been working on policy issues dealing with race and poverty through my...
-
-
-
Column (9/1/20)Elections are important, but we can't lose our soulsElections, even in non-pandemic years, can bring out some of the best and the worst of America. Both parties, in their convention productions, were a mix of both. The aspirational, inspirational moments are the best -- though, of course, may promise...
-
-
Editorial (8/31/20)Coaches play key role for players during pandemicCoaches have a tough task on their hands right now both at the high school and college level. Southeast Missourian sports editor Tom Davis recently spoke with SEMO football coach Tom Matukewicz about the postponed fall sports seasons in the Ohio...
-
Column (8/31/20)The Trump GOP isn't as different as you thinkDonald Trump took over the Republican Party, but its still discernibly the Republican Party. The Republican National Convention was obviously very Trumpy. At least one member of the family had a slot every night, and it featured theatrical touches...
-
Column (8/31/20)Blaming the violence on Trump is a bridge too farDemocrats can try but wont succeed at distancing themselves from the violence they have enabled on American streets. People surely know where the Democrats have stood on this, and that theyre now backpedaling only because of polling data. Former...
-
Column (8/29/20)Pandemic or not, recognizing Difference Makers never goes out of styleThe following is a column I wrote for the latest edition of B Magazine, a regional magazine covering business in Southeast Missouri. The Difference Makers edition is one of my favorites. Twelve individuals and one organization were highlighted, plus...
-
Column (8/29/20)What is the violence in American cities all about?It is hard to tell what the current revolutionary violence in our major cities is all about. So far, hundreds of police have been injured, dozens of people have been killed, and we have seen billions of dollars in property and collateral damage....
-
Editorial (8/28/20)Know an inspiring kid? Nominate them for The Next ProjectIt's not just adults in our communities doing impressive things. The kids are also pretty incredible. The Scout, a daily digital newsletter produced by rustmedia, recently launched The Next Project. The idea is to highlight younger folks from age 7...
-
Editorial (8/26/20)EDITORIAL: Principal Leigh Ragsdale made a difference at JeffersonAs area teachers and students returned to classrooms this week, one local educator will soon be leaving town after making a big difference at Jefferson Elementary -- or JE, as she affectionately calls it. Leigh Ragsdale, the high energy and always...
-
Letter (8/25/20)Lying, murder are not from GodTo the belief by some that one party has God's backing while the other has Satan's; I make these points. First, I believe our actions begin as a thought. These thoughts have an origin. I think that is the point Paul is making to the Corinthians when...
-
Editorial (8/24/20)New app helps community responders provide 'sidewalk CPR'The PulsePoint app was launched recently as a joint effort between the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Saint Francis Medical Center. Its a tool to help community members perform hands-only compressions, otherwise known as sidewalk CPR, for 7...
-
-
Editorial (8/21/20)EDITORIAL: SEMO takes prudent steps to prevent spread of COVID-19Southeast Missouri State University students have been returning to Cape Girardeau over the last couple weeks in preparation for the start of the fall semester. Classes begin Monday, and the university is taking prudent steps to mitigate risk and...
-
Editorial (8/20/20)A note to readers about cartoonsEver since the coronavirus emerged, the Southeast Missourian editorial pages have been publishing a broader range of political cartoons, from 6 to 13 different images each print edition. The newspaper editorial section is not endorsing the opinions....
-
-
-
Editorial (8/19/20)EDITORIAL: Sales, use tax receipts a promising sign for Cape Girardeau Co.There was good news recently from Cape Girardeau County officials on local sales tax numbers. County treasurer Roger Hudson reported this month's sales tax receipts were nearly 31% higher than August 2019. The county received $603,401.28 this month,...
-
-
Editorial (8/17/20)Editorial: Don't let the pandemic keep you from enjoying natureHas the pandemic affected how much you exercise? According to one study, the average Missourian is exercising 30% less than before the pandemic began. While some gyms closed during the Missouri lockdown, many have reopened. Were big fans of the...
-
-
Editorial (8/14/20)Editorial: A baseball team's win and look ahead to fall sportsThe Charleston Fighting Squirrels capped off another successful season, winning the Southern Invitational Series, in Mobile, Alabama, earlier this month. Led by longtime coach Michael Minner, the Squirrels defeated Mid County, Texas by a score of...
-
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.