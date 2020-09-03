3rd Oldest Baptist Congregation in Missouri Turns 200

-
Cape County begins next phase of records preservationMarriage licenses and license applications filed in Cape Girardeau County during the 1940s, 50s and 60s will soon be digitized as part of the countys ongoing efforts to preserve more than two centuries of county records. The County Commission on...
Governor, Jackson school officials tout smooth reopening of classes2Jackson School District administrators and staff shared their efforts to reopen with Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday afternoon. Parson, along with his wife, Teresa, spent about 30 minutes in a closed-door conversation with administrators, principals...
Cape Commissioners OK CARES Act reimbursements4Nine businesses and organizations were approved Thursday for $45,444.31 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding by the Cape Girardeau County Commission. Cape Girardeau Area Magnet received and reviewed all applications...
Here. gives platform to high school artists, writersHigh school students interested in pursuing writing or visual arts have a new program to help share and hone their skills: Here. literary magazine, a rustmedia initiative looking for participants now. Students in grades nine through 12 who are...
SEMO alum Cedric the Entertainer urges support for College Colors DayComedian Cedric the Entertainer, who grew up in Caruthersville, Missouri, and is a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, is using social media to encourage Redhawks fans to wear the schools colors today, National College Colors...
Four dozen new coronavirus cases reported in region; Illinois county records first death2More than four dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region, and one county recorded its first death attributed to the disease. Alexander County, Illinois, reported the fatality, a man in his 60s. Thus far, the county has not been heavily...
Cape man arrested on charges of first-degree statutory rape, sodomy5Christian N. Banks, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Saturday night for allegedly having sexual relations with a minor. Banks is charged with unclassified felony counts of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy, according...
Most read 9/3/20Why are cases of COVID-19 rising in Cape and other questions about rodeo, university and current hospital capacity17Here we go again. After positive cases of COVID-19 receded following the imposition of a countywide mask order in early July, cases of coronavirus are back on the rise in Cape Girardeau County. Understating the results is that university students...
Voting deadline approaching for 14th annual People's Choice Awards3For one more day, readers have the opportunity to cast their ballots in the Southeast Missourians annual Peoples Choice Awards. Now in its 14th year, the awards aim to highlight the best businesses and service providers in the area through a...
'Dad Gum!': Local 'Cars' replica heads to museum in land down under1A replica of Tow Mater from Disneys Cars movie series has called Jackson home for the past decade, and become a family-favorite with appearances in parades and car shows across the state. Southeast Missouri must say goodbye to the local icon...
Cape County records 12th coronavirus death7Cape Girardeau Countys first death attributed to COVID-19 came April 7. More than four months later, the number of county residents who died from the disease associated with coronavirus stood at five. The sixth death came Aug. 10. The seventh death...
Perry County schools shift to online learning only5The Perry County School District is shifting to 100% online learning after the Labor Day weekend due to an increase in COVID-19 transmission in the county. All schools in the Perry County district will close to students at 3 p.m. Friday and will...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/3/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 31 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
Web verification tool for Cape County voting contemplatedExpecting a record turnout for the general election, now just over two months away, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers is hoping technology can boost voter confidence Nov. 3. Summers and clerks office staff are exploring a web-based...
Cape County records two coronavirus deaths5Two more Cape Girardeau County residents have died of COVID-19. Officials with the countys Public Health Center reported Tuesday the 10th and 11th deaths of county residents because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths involved...
President Vargas bullish on Southeast enrollment for fall semester4In a letter to Southeast Missouri State University faculty and staff Monday, president Carlos Vargas noted what he called good news in reviewing the Fall 2020 enrollment profile. The fall semester began Aug. 24. Not all the information was...
Cape PD seeking assistance identifying suspect in theft at car wash4Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying a female suspect in an Aug. 3 theft at a local business, according to a social media post by the department. Police released four photos of the suspect and...
Nearly $80,000, more than 5 pounds of marijuana seized from Jackson residence5Officers with the Jackson Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and other federal authorities seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $78,182.97 in cash while executing a search warrant on a residence. The warrant was...
Local law enforcement agencies honor fallen St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon4As the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department continues to mourn the loss of officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, local law enforcement leaders in Cape Girardeau County are paying their own respects to the fallen officer and his family. The workout...
Cape County records 1,000th coronavirus case, ninth death9With an active case count at nearly its mid-July peak, Cape Girardeau County recorded its 1,000th COVID-19 case over the weekend and the ninth death attributed to the virus. Officials with the countys Public Health Center said a dozen new cases...
Perry County detective earns international recognition, says there is work to be done2Perry County Sheriffs Office detective Jason Klaus, Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator, has been awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International, and said there is more work...
Jack Rickard, local entrepreneur, dies at 652Jack Rickard Jr., engineer and entrepreneur, died Monday morning at his home in downtown Cape Girardeau following a brief illness. He was 65 years old. For much of his life, Rickard had an interest in electric vehicles and converting...
Most read 9/1/20David Robinson arrested in Scott County on charges of domestic assault, victim tampering10David Robinson stepped into a Scott County courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles and wrists Monday afternoon, more than two years after his exoneration in the murder of Sheila Box and subsequent $8 million settlement with the...
Photo Gallery 8/31/20International Overdose Awareness Day Honor Walk 2020Those who have lost loved ones from overdose or are in recovery from it, and others who support the International Overdose Awareness Day Honor Walk gathered for the event on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Liberty Corner in Capaha Park. The event began...
Most read 8/29/20Local GOPers bullish on Trump's chances45Matt Henson, the newly-named chair of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, discounts national presidential polling and is persuaded President Donald J. Trump will be reelected in November. Henson said this year's just-completed...
Most read 8/28/20Group discusses 'Blue on Black Crime' during weekly panel on race issues35In a topic change driven by Sundays shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Gateway Church pastor Ben Porter Jr. came up with a new subject at the last minute for his weekly panel discussion about race Thursday. In...
Most read 8/28/20Jackson School District hires Emmendorfer as coronavirus coordinator6Jackson School District has hired a COVID-19 coordinator former assistant superintendent Beth Emmendorfer, who had retired earlier this year. Superintendent John Link said the move is intended to create a single point of contact between the Cape...
3rd Oldest Baptist Congregation in Missouri Turns 200
The congregation of Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church of Wayne County Missouri was established in 1820 and is celebrating 200 years of faithful service to the Lord in September 2020. Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church (1820) of the Wayne County Association is considered the third oldest Baptist Church in Missouri behind Fe Fe Baptist Church in Bridgeton (1807), and Black River Baptist Church (1818) of the Cane Creek/Stoddard Association near Poplar Bluff. Mount Pleasant church served under numerous associations during the past 200 years. Although the church remained along the banks of Otter Creek in Wayne County since 1820, it more than likely served under the umbrella of the Old Bethel Association in 1820, as well as the Cape Girardeau Association in 1824. Records do affirm that Mt. Pleasant was constituted into the Black River Association in July 1837 and because of the increasingly large size of the Black River Association, Mt. Pleasant and other churches left to become a part of the St. Francois Association in 1850. In 1875 the Wayne County Association was formed which added Mt. Pleasant and many other Wayne and Reynolds county churches to their roster.
Many well-known ministers of the faith passed through the doors of Mt. Pleasant; namely Reverend Jesse B. Wallis who was not only a circuit preacher with six churches to pastor, he was also the Deputy Sheriff of Wayne County, during the time when the borders of Wayne county extended south to the Arkansas line and west to the Kansas border. In those days, many a preacher spent long hours in the saddle and behind many pulpits. Rev. Wallis was ordained a minister at Mt. Pleasant church in 1848.
The 1st Mt. Pleasant church was said to be of a log structure that was on the Duncan farm, then later disassembled and reassembled on the Creasy farm. The 3rd location was constructed between 1875 to 1880 and can still be found by the church steps that remain just west of the old Mt. Pleasant School which still stands today. The current location of the Mt. Pleasant church was dedicated in 1959 and is considered the 4th location along the banks of Otter Creek. These remaining sites and structures remind us of a more simpler time. Yet, during those days there were many hard times, there were many wars, many droughts, and times of financial distress. But the members of the family of God were faithful to their community, to their country, and to their God. For 200 years they displayed much resolve by their continual and uninterrupted service to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ here at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.
May the Lord continue to bless this congregation, this community on Otter Creek and all the generations to follow.
