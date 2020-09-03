Cedarhurst Art & Craft Fair -(Mt. Vernon, IL) September 11-13

Cedarhurst Art & Craft Fair

marks 44th year!

The fair which debuted in 1976, was one of the first museum programs started by Cedarhursts ambitious volunteer base, and the tradition and spirit continues with a 2020 fair. Planning for this years event has been different from past years, as the current health situation presents all of us with new challenges.

Modifications this year include physically distanced artist booths to encourage visitors to social distance and signage to reinforce safety guidelines. For visitor safety and out of respect for the artists and fellow patrons, we asked everyone to wear a face covering if you are not physically distanced by at least 6 feet while at the Cedarhurst Art & Craft Fair. Face coverings and hand sanitizer will be available. The Childrens Area and Shuttle Service will not be offered this year. Pay-to-Park lots are available on and near the Cedarhurst campus.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

The staff and volunteers remain committed to delivering a quality, enjoyable, and safe event for all who attend and will continue to assess the safety of this event and make necessary changes as recommended by IDPH and CDC.

This years craft fair organizing committee is utilizing its two greatest assets  the beautiful, expansive campus and the energetic volunteer base  to adapt the footprint and protocol for this years event.

Heres what you can expect at the 2020 fair:

Craft Fair hours are from 5 to 8 pm Friday, September 11, and 10 am to 5 pm Saturday & Sunday September 12 and 13.

Shop more than 50 booths - spaciously distanced in the sculpture park. The variety of artists this year will be offering glass, jewelry, pewter, metal, fiber, wood, photography, 2-D art, ceramics and up-cycled art creations.

General Admission for Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday is $5. Children 10 and under are admitted free.

Food concessions will be offered by Smokin Ts BBQ, Home Run Grill, Taco Jos, and Burger Shack. Beer, wine and soda will be offered at the Beverage Tents.

Music over the three-day event will feature Teddy LaMaster, Kat Caldwell, Angela French, Tim Crosby, Del Herbert, Scotty Qualk, Josh Nelson and Friends.

Major sponsors of the 2020 Art & Craft Fair are Peoples National Bank, Pepsi MidAmerica, and SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital. For more information about the Cedarhurst Art & Craft Fair call 618-242.1236 or visit cedarhurst.org.

Cedarhurst Center for the Arts, located at 2600 Richview Road in Mt. Vernon is an activity of the John R. and Eleanor R. Mitchell Foundation.