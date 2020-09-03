Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail event 2020

Saturday September 26th and Sunday September 27th

10 AM-5 PM each day

Southern Illinois Potters show their work

Three Stops, Three Potters

The fifth annual Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail event will take place Saturday, September 26th and Sunday September 27th from 10 AM to 5 PM each day. Unlike previous trails there will only be three potters featured on the fall Trail. The potters request that all visitors wear a mask while visiting their spaces. The self-guided driving/biking trail will include three stops and go through beautiful Jackson and Union Counties in Southern Illinois. The event is open and free for everyone and will give the public a chance to interact with the potters and see their creations. There will be pottery for sale at each stop. The link for the Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail website, which includes information on each of the potters and maps of the trail is:

http://potterstrail.wixsite.com/pottery-trail

on facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/PotteryTrail/

The potters include Dan Johnson, Steve Grimmer, Karen Fiorino. Each potter brings their unique style and firing technique to the creation of their works. From colorful majolica pieces, delicate porcelain works, to wood fired sculptural stoneware these potters work among the beautiful rolling Shawnee Hills here in Southern Illinois. They take their inspiration from the nature around them, real and invented stories, functional needs of the everyday and the long history of sculptural clay and pottery throughout the ages