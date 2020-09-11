Task Dogs: Service dog event going virtual
Everyone this year has felt some influence from COVID-19, and "Task Dogs: A Service Dog Expo" is no different. Even though we're forgoing an in-person event, we're planning to have a virtual event September 26 as an internet Zoom meeting.
The second-annual event to promote giving service dogs to veterans primarily but to all disabled people in general was scheduled for June 6 at the Purina Event Center in Gray Summit, Missouri, but was canceled. We rescheduled for a Saturday in August, but continuing community health concerns prompted another cancelation. We had the date set for September, but Purina Farms made a decision to cancel all large events for the remainder of the year. It's tough on a person to have to schedule 25 to 35 vendors three different times with a new date and a later cancelation, but we understand the reasons for the cancelation.
In an effort to still have an event that day, Navy veteran Joaquin Juatai and I have teamed up with The Academy of Pet Careers in St. Charles, Missouri, and with Internet-based DVRadio to host an online event September 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time. Joaquin, a service dog handler, has the media knowledge to bring this event together virtually and to help host the show on behalf of his Facebook page PTSDog and his radio broadcast "The Service Dog Show."
The tentative plan is for me to be in-person at The Academy of Pet Careers and begin the event with Jennifer Schifano, the school's admissions director, here in Missouri, and Joaquin in North Carolina will be on with us. After a 20-minute introduction, we'll start inviting service dog organizations on the show as guests. These guests will hopefully include the following: Joaquin Juatai, PTSDog; Christina Kimerle of Dogs for our Brave from St. Louis; Emily Schooling of Service Dog Consultations, from Sacramento, California; Duo Dogs, Inc., from St. Louis; Got Your Six PTSD Support Dogs, from Collinsville, Illinois; veteran Corey James of Freedom Paws Service Dogs from Chillicothe, Illinois; Dogs that Help, from Missouri and Illinois; Ella Ben-Nun of Dogs that Do Good, Tel-Aviv, Israel; CHAMP Assistance Dogs, from St. Louis; Service Dogs of Distinction, from Mount Vernon, Arkansas; Tiffany Meyer of The Truth About Service Dogs (Facebook page); veteran Lon Hodge of Operation Fetch (Lon had the late service dog, "Gander," who had his own Facebook page); Iowa Service Dogs; and two remaining open times (waiting for responses). After this, we'll have a closing time and end at 4 p.m.
There's still another event planned for next year at Purina Farms. That date will be Saturday, July 10, 2021. Hopefully, we'll be back to some sense of normal and will be able to have a stellar in-person event, but until then, we'll do our best with the virtual event and help educate the public about service dogs.
I'd like to thank the different sponsors who've helped with this event in some way: The Academy of Pet Careers in St. Charles, Missouri; Kenny Foeste Masonry; Nip Kelley Construction; Heise Heating and Cooling; Skyview Animal Clinic; Imo's Pizza in St. Louis; Advantage Veterinary Center in High Ridge, Missouri; and Tommy Loveless, now of Ridgeside K9.
If you're interested in viewing any part of the six-hour event, there will be a link posted on the Task Dogs Facebook page just prior to the event. You can find Task Dogs on Facebook simply by typing "Task Dogs: A Service Dog Expo" in the search blank, and it should pop right up. Hope you all can tune in!
-
Free lunches available for children in Cape GirardeauThanks to a U.S. Department of Agriculture program, free breakfast and lunch will be available at Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School in Cape Girardeau for anyone 18 and younger, regardless of whether they are enrolled at a school in the district,...
-
Engaging more volunteers desired for Cape Girardeau city government1The City of Cape Girardeau has 19 volunteer citizen advisory boards and commissions that meet with some regularity on a wide variety of areas ranging from historic preservation to planning and zoning, from municipal airport operations to the...
-
Cape County takes no action on tax deferment opportunityAn optional government program allowing employers to defer Social Security tax withholdings from their employees paychecks apparently wont affect Cape Girardeau County government employees. Members of the County Commission on Thursday heard from...
-
SEMO expands test-optional admissions for Fall 20213Southeast Missouri State University will expand test-optional admissions and scholarships for new students in fall 2021, president Carlos Vargas announced Wednesday. Test-optional means students are not required to submit an ACT or SAT score to...
-
Cape Arts Council craft fair going online for 2020The Arts Council of Southeast Missouris Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza, initially set to celebrate its 50th anniversary Nov. 21 and 22 this year, will be held online only, council director Sara Steffens announced Thursday. After...
-
Commissioners approve more coronavirus reimbursementsSeveral businesses and organizations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will receive reimbursements for expenses theyve incurred due to COVID-19, thanks to action Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission. The payments, totaling $38,889.50, will...
-
SFMC physician questions coronavirus symptom 'order'4The Saint Francis Medical Center hospitalist credited with developing a comprehensive hospital response to COVID-19 said Wednesday a recent University of Southern California study on coronavirus order doesnt entirely square with her...
-
Nash Road in Cape County to close for utility workRoute AB Nash Road in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as contractor crews perform utility work, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The closed section is 180 feet west of County Road 217. The work will take...
-
Mississippi River travelers reclaim stolen boat after high-speed chase near Cape Girardeau (Video Included)2An alleged boat bandit was arrested Sunday in Cape Girardeau after a high-speed chase on the Mississippi River. Richard A. Futrell, 44, of Cape Girardeau is charged with one Class B felony count of stealing for appropriating a watercraft without...
-
Four dozen new coronavirus cases reported in area16More than four dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday. Stoddard County, Missouri, reported the largest increase in cases, 26. The new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus pushed the countys total number of cases...
-
Community leader Raymond Buhs dies at 943Family man, friend, veteran, businessman, volunteer and devotee are just a few titles to describe Raymond George Buhs. Buhs, 94, of Cape Girardeau died Friday. He left a legacy of decades long service to the Cape Girardeau community. In 2018, he...
-
Cape agrees to give CSA monument to original donor10By a unanimous 7-0 vote Tuesday, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to give the recently relocated Confederate States of America monument back to its donor. In a Sept. 1 letter addressed to deputy city manager Molly Mehner, the Missouri...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/10/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Sept. 3 meetings Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
Jackson aldermen accept bids on major projectsJackson's Board of Aldermen on Wednesday night accepted bids for a pair of contracts valued at more than $1.3 million, including a bid on one project that was nearly 30% lower than anticipated. In a pair of unanimous votes, the aldermen accepted a...
-
-
Chester Bridge repairs completed, weight limit to be restored2After working into Tuesday night, Missouri Department of Transportation crews completed repairs to the Missouri Highway 51 bridge over the Mississippi River (the Chester Bridge) Wednesday, according to a MoDOT news release. The bridge's load limit...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council gives preliminary OK to drop pet licensing3By a 6-1 vote, with Fifth Ward Councilwoman Shannon Truxel dissenting, the Cape Girardeau City Council took the first step Tuesday to eliminate the municipal dog and cat license program. During the councils study session, Anna Kangas the citys...
-
Charles Drury Sr. businessman, entrepreneur dies at 923Charles L. Drury Sr. a visionary businessman known for his work ethic, philanthropy and a national chain of hotels that bears his family name died Monday night in St. Louis at the age of 92. Along with his brothers, Drury established the Drury...
-
13th Cape Co. resident dies of coronavirus13The holiday weekend brought more than a hundred new COVID-19 cases in the region, and one new death, according to health officials. The fatality involved a Cape Girardeau County resident in the 90-99 age bracket. Cape Girardeau County Public...
-
United Way moves campaign kickoff online1Normally around this time every year, the United Way of Southeast Missouri would host a lunch or similar event with hundreds of attendees to start its annual fundraising campaign. But this isnt a normal year. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many...
-
-
Saliva test for coronavirus not available for SEMOGetting your saliva examined to get a quick answer about coronavirus depends on where you live and more to the point, at what university you attend. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has an emergency-use authorization for what it calls...
-
SEMO Votes prepares students for election season1With the November elections quickly approaching, many are planning to cast their ballots. But students may have questions about how to register, how to make sure they are registered or what methods of voting are available to them. Southeast...
-
Residence Life at Southeast revamps cleaning proceduresThis semester, all of Southeast Missouri State University is implementing cleaning procedures to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff. Residence Life is one department on campus taking extra precautionary steps to ensure dormitories stay...
-
Felony charges filed against 18-year-old man after armed robbery in Cape Girardeau5An 18-year-old Cape Girardeau man was taken into police custody over the weekend after allegedly robbing a juvenile at gunpoint Thursday. Kaydence K. Robertson is charged with one Class A felony count of first-degree robbery and one unclassified...
-
Photo Gallery 9/9/20Stage Combat Class at River CampusSoutheast Missouri State University students gathered outside and wore face coverings for a stage combat class at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The class is taught by Associate Professor Bart Williams. In his...
-
Most read 9/8/20Rapid test for coronavirus now available in CapeStarting today, a local direct primary care provider, membership-based EBO MD, will begin offering rapid COVID-19 testing to the community for $175. We expect 95% of results will be available within 24 hours after the lab receives the minimally...
-
Photo Gallery 9/7/20Cindy's Labor Day Blast barrel races at Flickerwood ArenaMore than 300 horses and riders from more than five states travelled to Cape Girardeau County to participate in Cindy's Labor Day Blast barrel racing competition at Flickerwood Arena in Jackson. The four-day event included PeeWee, youth and adult...
-
Most read 9/5/20The rise, fall and revival of drive-in movie theaters2Our new era of social distancing has brought one silver lining: drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback. Richard Hollingshead of New Jersey is credited with developing the drive-in concept. In 1933, he received Patent #1,909,537 for a parking...
-
Most read 9/4/20Cape man arrested on charges of first-degree statutory rape, sodomy8Christian N. Banks, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Saturday night for allegedly having sexual relations with a minor. Banks is charged with unclassified felony counts of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy, according...
-
Most read 9/3/20Why are cases of COVID-19 rising in Cape and other questions about rodeo, university and current hospital capacity17Here we go again. After positive cases of COVID-19 receded following the imposition of a countywide mask order in early July, cases of coronavirus are back on the rise in Cape Girardeau County. Understating the results is that university students...
-
Most read 9/3/20'Dad Gum!': Local 'Cars' replica heads to museum in land down under1A replica of Tow Mater from Disneys Cars movie series has called Jackson home for the past decade, and become a family-favorite with appearances in parades and car shows across the state. Southeast Missouri must say goodbye to the local icon...
-