Prayer 8-31-20

-
Cape PD investigating shots fired Tuesday night on South Ellis Street1Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired early Tuesday evening near the intersection of College and South Ellis streets in Cape Girardeau. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m., according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann,...
-
Christian Boxing Academy offers sixth- to 12th-grade students opportunity through boxing, workforce developmentThe Christian Boxing Academy has reopened its doors at 155 S. Park Ave. to offer any sixth- to 12th-grade student in Cape Girardeau an opportunity to learn about life. Danny Rees announced the reopening in a Facebook video and said the...
-
International overdose awareness day events plannedToday is International Overdose Awareness Day, and two events planned will highlight the need for attention and prevention. Kristi Booth, herself in long-term recovery, is working to get her own not-for-profit agency up and running. Recover Out...
-
Marble Hill man charged with first-degree assault after altercation at Bollinger County hotel in JuneCriminal charges were filed Tuesday in Bollinger County against a 24-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man for allegedly punching a man during a June 7 altercation at Woodland Inn Hotel. Devin M. Nanney is charged with one Class A felony count of...
-
Healthcare CEOs perspective on navigating a health system during pandemicThe past few months have presented a challenge that a year ago we could not even fathom. But the challenge is here and is likely to be with us longer than we might like. We have met the COVID-19 pandemic challenge head on, committed to staying...
-
Local GOPers bullish on Trump's chances37Matt Henson, the newly-named chair of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, discounts national presidential polling and is persuaded President Donald J. Trump will be reelected in November. Henson said this year's just-completed...
-
Fourteenth coronavirus death reported in Scott County1About 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, and officials in Scott County announced the county's 14th death attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. No demographic details about the fatality were released. Scott County officials...
-
First day of school with the Powell family4With midday humidity still hours away, a calming morning air and a colorful sky filled the Powell family's quiet Cape Girardeau neighborhood shortly after as Dustin Powell entered the kitchen to begin cooking breakfast. Vibrant shades of purple and...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/30/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 27 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Clerk bracing for record turnout, rents more space6Cape Girardeau County election officials are bracing for a record voter turnout this fall both absentee and in-person. With that in mind, the County Commission voted Thursday to rent space in Cape Girardeaus Osage Centre to accommodate voter...
-
Group discusses 'Blue on Black Crime' during weekly panel on race issues26In a topic change driven by Sundays shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Gateway Church pastor Ben Porter Jr. came up with a new subject at the last minute for his weekly panel discussion about race Thursday. In...
-
SEMO's River Campus dean talks art in the time of coronavirusSoutheast Missouri State Universitys River Campus has had to drastically cut audience sizes and access points, but Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of the Earl and Margie Holland College of Arts and Media at Southeast Missouri State University, said...
-
Online tax records will speed license renewals7The process to renew vehicle license plates in Cape Girardeau County is becoming easier now that the countys personal property records can be accessed online through the Missouri Department of Revenue. This has been a long time coming, Cape...
-
Jackson School District hires Emmendorfer as coronavirus coordinator6Jackson School District has hired a COVID-19 coordinator former assistant superintendent Beth Emmendorfer, who had retired earlier this year. Superintendent John Link said the move is intended to create a single point of contact between the Cape...
-
Cape School District using technology to maintain school safety, health2Faced with the multi-faceted challenge of safely readmitting staff and students into classrooms this fall, the Cape Girardeau School District found many solutions through technology. Myriad COVID-related adjustments are active inside schools to...
-
Nearly 90 new coronavirus cases reported in region2Nearly 90 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Thursday. Cape Girardeau County had the most new cases, 23. Officials with the countys Public Health Center reported the new total number of cases as 950, with 767 recoveries from the...
-
United Way raises $143,000 for local coronavirus reliefUnited Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) has raised $143,000 to support families, senior citizens and individuals affected by the coronavirus in Cape Girardeau, northern Scott, Perry and Bollinger counties. We are very excited and grateful for...
-
St. Louis judge, Chaffee native, John Essner dies at 69A son of Scott County, longtime associate St. Louis County Circuit Judge John R. Essner has died. He was 69. Essner died Aug. 14 following a long bout with cancer. Described by colleagues as thoughtful, fair and generous with his time, Essner...
-
Center Junction traffic moving to new pavement2Motorists traveling between Cape Girardeau and Jackson along U.S. 61 through the Center Junction construction zone will be directed onto new pavement running parallel to the highways existing lanes starting next week. According to the Missouri...
-
New coronavirus cases, additional death reported Wednesday2County health officials reported about three dozen new COVID-19 cases and one additional death because of the virus in the region Wednesday. Stoddard County Public Health Center reported the fatality, its 10th related to the disease associated with...
-
Dancing with the Show Me Stars available soon to watch online1If you missed Dancing with the Show Me Stars on Aug. 21, dont worry a chance to see the event, Pay Per View style, is coming up Sept. 10. Event coordinator Dwana Leible, who is also the resource developer for Community Partnership of Southeast...
-
Jackson offers burial 'niches' in Russell Heights Cemetery1The increasing popularity of cremation when making funeral arrangements has been noticed by the City of Jackson. Earlier this month, the city added a columbaria section to the northwest part of Russell Heights Cemetery on Route PP, with a gazebo...
-
Kay's Carry Ons helps give foster children dignity on wheels2A not-for-profit agency new to the Cape Girardeau region aims to provide foster children with their own rolling luggage, and it's dear to founder Kay Kizer's heart. Kizer started the foundation on the very last day of 2018, as she put it, "wanting...
-
Loose bull spotted Tuesday night in Sikeston3SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a report Tuesday night of a bull running loose on East Malone Avenue, according to Capt. Austin Henley. The bull continued through town to near Gladys Street and Kingshighway. Later, it...
-
Humane Society celebrates groundbreakingFormer Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay B. Knudtson, left, reveals a T-shirt resembling his own dog, Bella, while board president Charlotte Craig records the moment with her cellphone during the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri groundbreaking of its new...
-
Cape County records eighth coronavirus fatality7Cape Girardeau County officials reported the countys eighth COVID-19 death Tuesday. The death comes a day after the countys seventh death related to the disease associated with coronavirus. Mondays death involved a 77-year-old man. Tuesdays...
-
Cape County health board maintains mask mandate33Cape Girardeau Countys face-mask mandate will remain in place, at least for now. Members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Centers Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to maintain the mandate until its next meeting, scheduled for...
-
Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare reach agreement10Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare have reportedly reached an agreement to bring Saint Francis back into the United network of provider facilities. Saint Francis Medical Center and its affiliated facilities have been...
-
Most read 8/25/20Seventh coronavirus death reported in Cape County16A 77-year-old man became Cape Girardeau Countys seventh COVID-19 fatality Monday. The death was confirmed by relatives, though the countys Public Health Center had not recorded the death as related to coronavirus as of Monday afternoon. The...
-
Most read 8/25/20A good man, 'Mickey' Roper, whose influence is cherished7Cape Girardeau lost a good man on Monday. LaRoy "Mickey" Roper died after a long and valiant battle with COVID-19. He was 77. Friends of the family have been praying for him for several weeks as he went on and off and then back on a ventilator. I...
-
Most read 8/24/2075 years ago: Remembering a Cape company doing its part in World War IISeventy-five years ago, a now-defunct Cape Girardeau company played a quiet but vital role in helping the Allies win World War II. Southeast Missouri did not get many big (government) contracts for the war effort, recalled Frank Nickell of the...