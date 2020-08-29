Anticipating the curve

Submitted by SoutheastHEALTH

The past few months have presented a challenge that a year ago we could not even fathom. But the challenge is here and is likely to be with us longer than we might like. We have met the COVID-19 pandemic challenge head on, committed to staying strong and continuing to positively impact the health and wellness of our region.

We had a robust start to the year. We continued to position high quality, low cost health care services across Southeast Missouri with the addition of a new primary care clinic in Jackson and New Madrid and expansion of specialty clinics in Dexter. These new clinics underscore our belief in access to health care services and join already established primary care and/or pediatrics clinics in Perryville, Dexter, Bloomfield, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, Bernie and New Madrid.

We welcomed exceptionally trained physicians specializing in thoracic surgery, radiation oncology, rheumatology, gastroenterology, neurology and family practice. Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine also continued its phenomenal growth, bringing new and innovative techniques that have not existed here before. This has been a game changer for residents of Southeast Missouri.

We are on pace to complete the $33 million Southeast Behavioral Health Hospital later this year, bringing desperately needed mental health services to adults, adolescents and children along with a substantial economic boost to our local economy.

National accolades

We were recognized as a recipient of an "A" award in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction citing our achievements in providing safer health care. I'm proud of the entire SoutheastHEALTH team for this incredible accomplishment, especially given the critical demands of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the region's recognized center for cardiac care, we were honored to receive American College of Cardiology's NCDR Chest Pain -- MI Registry Platinum Performance Award. This marks the ninth consecutive year that Southeast has been singled out as a top performing hospital for heart care and is one of only 140 hospitals nationwide to receive this accolade.

The American Heart Association recognized us with their Get With the Guidelines Heart Failure Gold-Plus Quality Achievement Award, assuring that heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence.

Facing COVID-19 head on

This spring, the COVID-19 pandemic threw us a devastating curve ball, but we have not strayed from our mission and values. At SoutheastHEALTH, we did everything possible to save jobs and employee benefits. Working together and taking a conservative approach has allowed us to rebound and look toward the future with renewed optimism.

With COVID-19, we put our health care expertise at the forefront for our community. Our Laboratory was chosen to be the first lab in the region to obtain advanced COVID-19 testing capabilities due to our expansive Outreach Lab footprint that currently serves more than 680 clients in five states. One of these testing platforms can produce COVID tests results in less than an hour. Another platform for antibody testing has been made available to scores of community and employer groups.

Realizing that ongoing medical care must continue even during a pandemic led us to establish telemedicine services in many of our clinics, eliminating the need for patients to leave their homes and reassuring them that health care providers are there for them.

And as our dedicated team of caregivers provided extraordinary care to COVD-19 patients and all of our patients, it was with an eye to the future and growing demand for trained health care professionals, that our SoutheastHEALTH Foundation awarded $42,500 in scholarships to 31 students, helping ensure continuity of care for generations to come.

Lowering the cost of Healthcare

Throughout these often trying times, we have been steadfast in our commitment to providing quality, affordable health care while providing businesses and residents in our region a cost-savings benefit solution.

Now more than ever during this pandemic and the economic pressures that businesses are faced with in order to survive, value-based health insurance is paramount. By partnering directly with employers to offer the best products and services, Southeast has held true to keeping coverage consistent and affordable. We understand it's vital for the economic strength and growth of our region now and in the future.

Direct contracting with employers has led to 75 employer group contracts, covering 33,000 lives, and saving those employer groups millions of dollars by lowering their cost of health care. It has taken five years of diligence and determination to achieve these results, but now these groups have affordable, understandable and measurable savings to their health care plan. This plan has allowed employers to maintain health insurance and save jobs. We have helped schools save money on benefit plan expenses versus eliminating faculty and programs. Instead, schools can focus on education and keeping our kids safe.

We pledge to continue to be your provider of high quality, low cost health care options, dedicated always to providing compassionate care, maintaining partnerships and striving to be the best in patient experience and outcomes. At SoutheastHEALTH, we will always be here by your side.

Stay safe and stay healthy.