Lying, murder are not from God

Letter to the Editor

To the belief by some that one party has God's backing while the other has Satan's; I make these points.

First, I believe our actions begin as a thought. These thoughts have an origin. I think that is the point Paul is making to the Corinthians when he emphasizes the need to "bring every thought into captivity." Identify its source and let its source determine what you do with it.

None of us get it all right; but I do think some, by their pattern of choices, shows which source they are most inclined to follow. And with all that being said, it is with that backdrop that I believe what I believe about the two parties.

When one party can look the American people in the eye and claim that Trump is using the power of the federal government against "peaceful protesters," it is quite simply a blatant, non-refutable lie. If they're lying about that, what else are they lying about in order to deceitfully influence the opinion of the American people?

When one party can push abortion beyond the womb and praise the liberation and power it brings to women, that came from somewhere and that somewhere was not from God.

Lying and killing has a source. And by their actions, they have established a pattern of choices which shows which source they are most inclined to follow. Their own actions make the case. It is not opinion.

MIKE JONES, Cape Girardeau