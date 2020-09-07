2020 Difference Makers: Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center
Editor's note: This is one of 12 Newsmakers stories in B Magazine. To read other stories about area Newsmakers, click here. And to subscribe to the print edition of B Magazine, click here.
As the COVID-19 pandemic reached the Cape Girardeau community, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center responded with education in an organized effort to slow the spread of the virus in the county.
Director Jane Wernsman, health educator Maria Davis and public health researcher Autumn Grim, among others, were all vital in the county health department's response and continued management of the COVID-19 virus in Cape Girardeau County.
In late February, as other geographic areas reported rising cases of the COVID-19 virus, the Cape County Infectious Disease Task Force met to create a proactive plan for the region, Wernsman said.
"It's just for all of us to try to identify what our roles and responses would be, without having any firm facts or figures at that time," Wernsman said.
The task force, composed of representatives from the health department, hospitals, law enforcement, school districts, university and county commission, has met annually since 2006.
The group focused on information-sharing, speculation and discussion on community response to the rapidly spreading virus that had just arrived in the United States. Wernsman said many questions were raised that day -- when dealing with the novel coronavirus, much at that point was unknown. "Not really knowing where the country was, or the state for that matter," she said. "So just trying to organize and inform the members of that infectious disease task force to take back to their respective agencies."
Grim said that as the task force discussed what the response would look like, they met with churches, long term care facilities and other organizations to form a universal plan as well as provide education on the best practices.
In early July, the county health department also created a countywide Emergency Face Covering Order, effective July 13, that would require community members over the age of 9 to wear a face covering in public areas. As the July 10 news release states, face coverings can help to reduce the spread of COVID-19; this was an effort by the department to control the virus in Cape Girardeau county.
The department also coordinated with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to receive information and respond to individual COVID-19 cases. This response includes contact tracing, which helps to identify individuals who might be infected with the virus through close personal contacts.
While completing contact tracing on individual cases, the health department also identified local businesses that may have been exposed to COVID-19 in a list that was published July 6. To keep the public informed on the local impact of the virus, the department also published a daily update with total cases numbers, recoveries, active cases and deaths.
They worked tirelessly to provide information to the Cape Girardeau County community, investigate local COVID-19 cases and contact individuals who might have been exposed. Wernsman said some of the most vital questions centered on patient care -- what symptoms are the patient experiencing? How are they feeling, and what measures need to be taken?
Overall, the most challenging part of handling the COVID-19 pandemic is the rapidly changing information surrounding the virus, Wernsman said, as well as the many different facets of responding to the virus.
"I think managing all the different moving part that's been associated with this whole pandemic, from not only the working one-on-one with individuals who have tested positive, working with those who have been in contact, but also working within our community, with other community agencies," she said. "They have a lot of questions, and rightfully so, because we're all trying to work on this and figure this all out together."
-
Puppies in the pandemic: Families find furry friends1Floppy ears. Pudgy bellies. Wagging tails. Eyes almost too big for their adorable faces. There's no denying puppies are adorable and dogs are wonderful companions, at least if you ask a few households in the Cape Girardeau region who have added a...
-
Police stakeout leads to arrest after repeated burglaries at churchOne person has been taken into custody as the result of a police investigation into a string of break-ins and burglaries at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau this week. In a news release, the Cape Girardeau Police Department stated an overnight...
-
Sikeston R-6 works to address problems with student mealsSIKESTON, Mo. -- A week after parents and students voiced their concerns school meals were not up to standard, Sikeston R-6 School District officials said Friday steps have been taken to address the issues, and conditions are improving. "It is...
-
Gera LeGrand named Missourian advertising director2The area's largest newspaper and local news website, the Southeast Missourian, on Friday announced the promotion of Gera LeGrand from advertising manager to advertising director. LeGrand is an industry leader with 38 years of experience in marketing...
-
27 new coronavirus cases reported in Cape Co.2Cape Girardeau County officials reported more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases Friday. The county's Public Health Center confirmed 27 new cases, pushing the county's total number of virus cases to 1,090. Eight hundred fifty-seven county residents...
-
Home refinancing still 'hot' in Southeast MissouriJeff Hussey of Cape Girardeau's Mortgage Place has been in the lending business for nearly a quarter-century and said Wednesday local interest in home refinancing is "hotter than it's ever been." The metrics change daily but rates on a 30-year fixed...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 9-6--20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Recovery Month Proclamation n Recognition of...
-
Quilt expert, author Hazelwood to hold signing in AltenburgQuilt fiction author and quilt appraisal expert Ann Hazelwood will be at the Lutheran Heritage Center, 75 Church St. in Altenburg, Missouri, for a book signing and special quilt display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12. Hazelwood will sign copies of...
-
Cape County begins next phase of records preservationMarriage licenses and license applications filed in Cape Girardeau County during the 1940s, 50s and 60s will soon be digitized as part of the countys ongoing efforts to preserve more than two centuries of county records. The County Commission on...
-
Here. gives platform to high school artists, writersHigh school students interested in pursuing writing or visual arts have a new program to help share and hone their skills: Here. literary magazine, a rustmedia initiative looking for participants now. Students in grades nine through 12 who are...
-
SEMO alum Cedric the Entertainer urges support for College Colors DayComedian Cedric the Entertainer, who grew up in Caruthersville, Missouri, and is a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, is using social media to encourage Redhawks fans to wear the schools colors today, National College Colors...
-
Cape man arrested on charges of first-degree statutory rape, sodomy7Christian N. Banks, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Saturday night for allegedly having sexual relations with a minor. Banks is charged with unclassified felony counts of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy, according...
-
-
-
Most read 9/3/20Why are cases of COVID-19 rising in Cape and other questions about rodeo, university and current hospital capacity17Here we go again. After positive cases of COVID-19 receded following the imposition of a countywide mask order in early July, cases of coronavirus are back on the rise in Cape Girardeau County. Understating the results is that university students...
-
Voting deadline approaching for 14th annual People's Choice Awards3For one more day, readers have the opportunity to cast their ballots in the Southeast Missourians annual Peoples Choice Awards. Now in its 14th year, the awards aim to highlight the best businesses and service providers in the area through a...
-
'Dad Gum!': Local 'Cars' replica heads to museum in land down under1A replica of Tow Mater from Disneys Cars movie series has called Jackson home for the past decade, and become a family-favorite with appearances in parades and car shows across the state. Southeast Missouri must say goodbye to the local icon...
-
Cape County records 12th coronavirus death7Cape Girardeau Countys first death attributed to COVID-19 came April 7. More than four months later, the number of county residents who died from the disease associated with coronavirus stood at five. The sixth death came Aug. 10. The seventh death...
-
Perry County schools shift to online learning only7The Perry County School District is shifting to 100% online learning after the Labor Day weekend due to an increase in COVID-19 transmission in the county. All schools in the Perry County district will close to students at 3 p.m. Friday and will...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/3/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 31 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
Web verification tool for Cape County voting contemplatedExpecting a record turnout for the general election, now just over two months away, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers is hoping technology can boost voter confidence Nov. 3. Summers and clerks office staff are exploring a web-based...
-
Cape County records two coronavirus deaths5Two more Cape Girardeau County residents have died of COVID-19. Officials with the countys Public Health Center reported Tuesday the 10th and 11th deaths of county residents because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths involved...
-
President Vargas bullish on Southeast enrollment for fall semester4In a letter to Southeast Missouri State University faculty and staff Monday, president Carlos Vargas noted what he called good news in reviewing the Fall 2020 enrollment profile. The fall semester began Aug. 24. Not all the information was...
-
Cape PD seeking assistance identifying suspect in theft at car wash4Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying a female suspect in an Aug. 3 theft at a local business, according to a social media post by the department. Police released four photos of the suspect and...
-
-
Nearly $80,000, more than 5 pounds of marijuana seized from Jackson residence5Officers with the Jackson Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and other federal authorities seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $78,182.97 in cash while executing a search warrant on a residence. The warrant was...
-
Cape County records 1,000th coronavirus case, ninth death9With an active case count at nearly its mid-July peak, Cape Girardeau County recorded its 1,000th COVID-19 case over the weekend and the ninth death attributed to the virus. Officials with the countys Public Health Center said a dozen new cases...
-
Perry County detective earns international recognition, says there is work to be done2Perry County Sheriffs Office detective Jason Klaus, Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator, has been awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International, and said there is more work...
-
-
David Robinson arrested in Scott County on charges of domestic assault, victim tampering11David Robinson stepped into a Scott County courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles and wrists Monday afternoon, more than two years after his exoneration in the murder of Sheila Box and subsequent $8 million settlement with the...
- COVID-19 protocols relaxed at Chateau, not at Saxony
- India adds another 83K virus cases, nears second-most among nations
- Russia publishes virus vaccine results, weeks after approval
- Governor, Jackson school officials tout smooth reopening of classes
- Cape Commissioners OK CARES Act reimbursements
- Four dozen new coronavirus cases reported in region; Illinois county records first death
- Parson: 7,000-plus Missouri college students test positive