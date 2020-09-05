Today in History
Today is Saturday, Sept. 5, the 249th day of 2020. There are 117 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 5, 1972, the Palestinian group Black September attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games, killing 11 Israelis and a police officer. German forces killed five of the gunmen.
On this date:
In 1774, the first Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia.
In 1793, the Reign of Terror began during the French Revolution as the National Convention instituted harsh measures to repress counter-revolutionary activities.
In 1864, voters in Louisiana approved a new state constitution abolishing slavery.
In 1939, four days after war had broken out in Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation declaring U.S. neutrality in the conflict.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed legislation making aircraft hijackings a federal crime.
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford escaped an attempt on his life by Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, California.
In 1984, the space shuttle Discovery ended its inaugural flight as it landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1986, four hijackers who had seized a Pan Am jumbo jet on the ground in Karachi, Pakistan, opened fire when the lights inside the plane failed; a total of 20 people were killed before Pakistani commandos stormed the jetliner.
In 1995, France ended its three-year moratorium on nuclear tests, setting off an underground blast on a South Pacific atoll.
In 1997, breaking the royal reticence over the death of Princess Diana, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivered a televised address in which she called her former daughter-in-law "a remarkable person." Mother Teresa died in Calcutta, India, at age 87; conductor Sir Georg Solti died in France at age 84.
In 2016, Phyllis Schlafly, the outspoken conservative activist who helped defeat the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s and founded the Eagle Forum political group, died in St. Louis at age 92.
In 2018, The New York Times published an opinion piece from an anonymous senior administration official claiming to be part of an internal "resistance" working to thwart President Donald Trump's "worst inclinations;" Trump responded that if such a "gutless" person exists, "the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to the government at once!"
Ten years ago: A Los Angeles police officer shot and killed Manuel Jaminez, a Guatemalan immigrant, in a case that sparked angry protests. (A civilian oversight panel later said the officer was justified in using deadly force against Jaminez, who witnessses said was drunk and threatening passersby with a knife.) Jefferson Thomas, one of nine Black students to integrate a Little Rock high school in America's first major battle over school segregation, died in Columbus, Ohio, at age 67.
Five years ago: Germans waving welcome signs in German, English and Arabic gathered at a train station to welcome the first group of a wave of migrants fleeing conflict in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa.
One year ago: A jury in Oakland, California, acquitted one of the two men charged in a deadly warehouse fire and deadlocked on whether to convict or acquit the other. (Derick Almena is scheduled to be tried again in October on manslaughter charges; he was the founder of an artists' collective at the site where the fast-moving fire trapped and killed 36 partygoers in December, 2016.) The Education Department said it was fining Michigan State University a record $4.5 million for failing to respond adequately to sexual assault complaints about Larry Nassar, a campus sports doctor who molested elite gymnasts and other female athletes. Drug chains CVS and Walgreens and grocery chain Wegmans joined retailers requesting that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in their stores, even where state laws allow it. The NFL opened its 100th season in Chicago, where the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3 in the season's first game.
Today's Birthdays: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 91. Actor-singer Carol Lawrence is 88. Actor Lucille Soong is 85. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 81. Actor William Devane is 81. Actor George Lazenby is 81. Actor Raquel Welch is 80. Movie director Werner Herzog is 78. Singer Al Stewart is 75. Actor-director Dennis Dugan is 74. College Football Hall of Famer Jerry LeVias is 74. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 74. Soul/rock musician Mel Collins is 73. "Cathy" cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 70. Actor Michael Keaton is 69. Actor Debbie Turner-Larson (Marta in "The Sound of Music") is 64. Actor Kristian Alfonso is 57. Rhythm-and-blues singer Terry Ellis is 57. Rock musician Brad Wilk is 52. TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 51. Actor Rose McGowan is 47. Actor Carice Van Houten is 44. Rock musician Kyle O'Quin (Portugal. The Man) is 35. Actor Andrew Ducote is 34. Olympic gold medal figure skater Yuna Kim is 30. Actor Skandar Keynes is 29.
-
-
Police stakeout leads to arrest after repeated burglaries at churchOne person has been taken into custody as the result of a police investigation into a string of break-ins and burglaries at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau this week. In a news release, the Cape Girardeau Police Department stated an overnight...
-
Gera LeGrand named Missourian advertising directorThe area's largest newspaper and local news website, the Southeast Missourian, on Friday announced the promotion of Gera LeGrand from advertising manager to advertising director. LeGrand is an industry leader with 38 years of experience in marketing...
-
Sikeston R-6 works to address problems with student mealsSIKESTON, Mo. -- A week after parents and students voiced their concerns school meals were not up to standard, Sikeston R-6 School District officials said Friday steps have been taken to address the issues, and conditions are improving. "It is...
-
27 new coronavirus cases reported in Cape Co.Cape Girardeau County officials reported more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases Friday. The county's Public Health Center confirmed 27 new cases, pushing the county's total number of virus cases to 1,090. Eight hundred fifty-seven county residents...
-
Home refinancing still 'hot' in Southeast MissouriJeff Hussey of Cape Girardeau's Mortgage Place has been in the lending business for nearly a quarter-century and said Wednesday local interest in home refinancing is "hotter than it's ever been." The metrics change daily but rates on a 30-year fixed...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 9-6--20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Recovery Month Proclamation n Recognition of...
-
COVID-19 protocols relaxed at Chateau, not at SaxonyOn Tuesday, Chateau Girardeau senior retirement community, 3120 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, reopened its main building to visitors. It is the first easing of restrictions since Chateau's pandemic-driven lockdown was put in place March 14. The...
-
Quilt expert, author Hazelwood to hold signing in AltenburgQuilt fiction author and quilt appraisal expert Ann Hazelwood will be at the Lutheran Heritage Center, 75 Church St. in Altenburg, Missouri, for a book signing and special quilt display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12. Hazelwood will sign copies of...
-
Governor, Jackson school officials tout smooth reopening of classes2Jackson School District administrators and staff shared their efforts to reopen with Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday afternoon. Parson, along with his wife, Teresa, spent about 30 minutes in a closed-door conversation with administrators, principals...
-
Cape County begins next phase of records preservationMarriage licenses and license applications filed in Cape Girardeau County during the 1940s, 50s and 60s will soon be digitized as part of the countys ongoing efforts to preserve more than two centuries of county records. The County Commission on...
-
Cape Commissioners OK CARES Act reimbursements4Nine businesses and organizations were approved Thursday for $45,444.31 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding by the Cape Girardeau County Commission. Cape Girardeau Area Magnet received and reviewed all applications...
-
Here. gives platform to high school artists, writersHigh school students interested in pursuing writing or visual arts have a new program to help share and hone their skills: Here. literary magazine, a rustmedia initiative looking for participants now. Students in grades nine through 12 who are...
-
SEMO alum Cedric the Entertainer urges support for College Colors DayComedian Cedric the Entertainer, who grew up in Caruthersville, Missouri, and is a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, is using social media to encourage Redhawks fans to wear the schools colors today, National College Colors...
-
Four dozen new coronavirus cases reported in region; Illinois county records first death2More than four dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region, and one county recorded its first death attributed to the disease. Alexander County, Illinois, reported the fatality, a man in his 60s. Thus far, the county has not been heavily...
-
Cape man arrested on charges of first-degree statutory rape, sodomy7Christian N. Banks, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Saturday night for allegedly having sexual relations with a minor. Banks is charged with unclassified felony counts of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy, according...
-
-
-
Most read 9/3/20Why are cases of COVID-19 rising in Cape and other questions about rodeo, university and current hospital capacity17Here we go again. After positive cases of COVID-19 receded following the imposition of a countywide mask order in early July, cases of coronavirus are back on the rise in Cape Girardeau County. Understating the results is that university students...
-
Voting deadline approaching for 14th annual People's Choice Awards3For one more day, readers have the opportunity to cast their ballots in the Southeast Missourians annual Peoples Choice Awards. Now in its 14th year, the awards aim to highlight the best businesses and service providers in the area through a...
-
'Dad Gum!': Local 'Cars' replica heads to museum in land down under1A replica of Tow Mater from Disneys Cars movie series has called Jackson home for the past decade, and become a family-favorite with appearances in parades and car shows across the state. Southeast Missouri must say goodbye to the local icon...
-
Cape County records 12th coronavirus death7Cape Girardeau Countys first death attributed to COVID-19 came April 7. More than four months later, the number of county residents who died from the disease associated with coronavirus stood at five. The sixth death came Aug. 10. The seventh death...
-
Perry County schools shift to online learning only5The Perry County School District is shifting to 100% online learning after the Labor Day weekend due to an increase in COVID-19 transmission in the county. All schools in the Perry County district will close to students at 3 p.m. Friday and will...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/3/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 31 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
Local News 9/2/20Web verification tool for Cape County voting contemplatedExpecting a record turnout for the general election, now just over two months away, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers is hoping technology can boost voter confidence Nov. 3. Summers and clerks office staff are exploring a web-based...
-
Local News 9/2/20Cape County records two coronavirus deaths5Two more Cape Girardeau County residents have died of COVID-19. Officials with the countys Public Health Center reported Tuesday the 10th and 11th deaths of county residents because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths involved...
-
Most read 9/2/20Cape PD seeking assistance identifying suspect in theft at car wash4Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying a female suspect in an Aug. 3 theft at a local business, according to a social media post by the department. Police released four photos of the suspect and...
-
Most read 9/2/20Nearly $80,000, more than 5 pounds of marijuana seized from Jackson residence5Officers with the Jackson Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and other federal authorities seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $78,182.97 in cash while executing a search warrant on a residence. The warrant was...
-
Perry County detective earns international recognition, says there is work to be done2Perry County Sheriffs Office detective Jason Klaus, Missouri Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) state coordinator, has been awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders CIT Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International, and said there is more work...
-
-
David Robinson arrested in Scott County on charges of domestic assault, victim tampering11David Robinson stepped into a Scott County courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles and wrists Monday afternoon, more than two years after his exoneration in the murder of Sheila Box and subsequent $8 million settlement with the...
-
Most read 8/29/20Local GOPers bullish on Trump's chances45Matt Henson, the newly-named chair of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, discounts national presidential polling and is persuaded President Donald J. Trump will be reelected in November. Henson said this year's just-completed...