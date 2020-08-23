GOP Central Committee Reorganization & Activities

The Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee met for their organizational meeting on Tuesday, August 18th at 7:00 p.m. at the Old Courthouse in Jackson. The meeting was called to order by outgoing Chairwoman Debbie Colyott. The following officers were elected: Matthew Henson-Chairman; Kathy Swan-Vice Chair; Erin Windbigler-Secretary; Jerry Keele-Treasurer and Zane Lintner-Deputy Treasurer.

Immediately following the reorganization meeting the Committee regular meeting was held. Committee members were seated. Watch for two (2) events to come from that meeting. First, the Committee agreed to form the 2020 Club! With the donation of $20.20, you can be a member! Proceeds will go to cover costs this election cycle. Second, the Committee will soon announce the location of the GOP Headquarters for the coming election cycle. The headquarters will be a central location for obtaining election information and candidate campaign materials. Watch for more information to come soon!