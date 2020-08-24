New app helps community responders provide 'sidewalk CPR'

Editorial

The PulsePoint app was launched recently as a joint effort between the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Saint Francis Medical Center. Its a tool to help community members perform hands-only compressions, otherwise known as sidewalk CPR, for 7 to 8 minutes.

According to a story by Marybeth Niederkorn in the Southeast Missourian, the app guides users through the process and acts as a portable scanner so the user can see what the fire department is responding to.

Every minute that goes by in a cardiac arrest situation means the survivability rate goes down 7 to 10%, Cape Girardeau Fire Department fire chief Travis Hollis said. Without someone pumping on your chest, chances of survival start to become pretty slim. Its important to have people in households and community responders to help us out.

Next up is training. A lineup of CPR education opportunities are now scheduled as a way to get more people trained to provide this life-saving treatment. Training will be offered at upcoming farmers markets, including from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at West Park Mall and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Cape Riverfront Market. Full CPR classes, free of charge, will be offered on the following days and times: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Shawnee Park Center; 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Osage Centre; 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Osage Centre; and 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Shawnee Park Center.

Whether you choose to learn the hands-only method or go through the full CPR training, these are opportunities worth considering. Having an individual with CPR training on the scene when a cardiac event takes place can be the difference between life and death.