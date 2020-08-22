Letter to the Editor
Socialism removes motivation
Socialism, on the surface, looks compassionate. But it results in that your personal motivation to do your best is squelched. If you are a factory worker who works hard to produce much, you hope your wages reflect it. On payday your check is the same as all other workers who are not motivated to work hard. What will that do to your motivation to work hard the next week? Socialism kills motivation to do your best!
What if you went to a horse race where all the horses start at the same place and same time? They all run at the same pace and all crossed the finish like at the same time! Some fans claim, "They all won!" The other fans think, "They all lost!"
Why do jockeys and trainers spend extra weeks teaching the horse to go faster? Are they wasting time and energy if all horses will win anyway? Have they lost motivation to do better?
This also adds to the thought that, "Equality at the start should give equality to the outcomes!" No way. We are all humans, different, with different talents and motivations. We do the best we can with what we've got!
Betty Landre, Cape Girardeau
