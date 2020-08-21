EDITORIAL: SEMO takes prudent steps to prevent spread of COVID-19

Editorial

Southeast Missouri State University students have been returning to Cape Girardeau over the last couple weeks in preparation for the start of the fall semester. Classes begin Monday, and the university is taking prudent steps to mitigate risk and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As part of the "Protect the Nest" initiative, all undergraduate students receive a kit that includes two face coverings, a vial of hand sanitizer and a card that details best practices to prevent COVID-19. More than 10,000 kits will be distributed and it's being paid for with federal CARES funding allocated to the university.

Debbie Below, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Success, told the newspaper there are three "critical" components to the guidelines: adherence to face-masking guidelines, social distancing of at least 6 feet and a daily symptom check.

Along with the kits distributed to students, face masks and hand sanitizer will be available in all buildings that host classes. Classrooms are being set up to allow for proper social distancing.

The university is taking the appropriate measures to mitigate risk, but students, faculty and staff are equally responsible for helping prevent virus spread. The University of Notre Dame recently suspended in-person classes for two weeks, temporarily shifting instruction online, because of an outbreak among students. Reports indicate it was the result of individuals not adhering to social-distancing guidelines outside of school. This is a reminder that actions by individuals outside the classroom and the campus at large affect a school's ability to continue in-person classes.

We welcome back to Cape Girardeau all Southeast students and wish you a good and healthy school year.