Perry County Humanitarian of the Year Announced

Perryville, Missouri (August 11, 2020)- The Perry County Community Foundation (PCCF) has named Kenny Buchheit as the Humanitarian of the Year.

PCCF marked the occasion with a $1,000 donation to Americas Tractor Museum at the Grand Opening on August 8. The museum displays Kennys vast tractor collection and operates through free-will donations.

Every year we honor someone who has demonstrated, over a period of many years, a dedication to making life better, in some unique way, for the whole community. The opening of Americas Tractor Museum, Kennys latest project, was only the most recent of the many ways Kenny and the Buchheit family have given back to their community. Giving back is what he does, and he has a way of doing it quietly, behind the scenes. We thank him and are pleased to honor him as our 2020 Humanitarian of the Year. says Angela Swan.

Historically, PCCF has recognized our Humanitarian of the Year through a dinner and live auction event. Given this years current challenges amidst the pandemic, board members voted to adhere to Health Department guidelines by providing a private recognition event for the Buchheit family instead as we continue working toward a healthy future.

About Perry County Community Foundation:

The mission of the Perry County Community Foundation is to encourage, guide and facilitate the creation of charitable funds that will have an ongoing impact on the culture, aesthetics, education and leadership of Perry County, Missouri. Through the Community Foundation, constituents can direct giving to the causes that matter most to them.. PCCF will help create a legacy that will make an impact - forever.

To avoid further spread of COVID-19, precautions were taken at the event; masks were offered to all guests, social distancing markers were identified and masks were briefly removed for the photo.