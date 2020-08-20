*Menu
Tomato plant blooming from tree stump

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by David Kelso
Thursday, August 20, 2020

I feed two squirrels in my yard every day and a few months ago they started running up this tree with my baby tomatoes to eat them. Now a tomato plant is blooming from the dead stump in this tree.

