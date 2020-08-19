Editorial
EDITORIAL: Sales, use tax receipts a promising sign for Cape Girardeau Co.
There was good news recently from Cape Girardeau County officials on local sales tax numbers.
County treasurer Roger Hudson reported this month's sales tax receipts were nearly 31% higher than August 2019. The county received $603,401.28 this month, much of it attributed to retail sales in July. In the previous year, the figure was $460,997.58. Year to date, the county's sales tax receipts are up about 4.1% compared to the same period in 2019.
Hudson attributes the increase to a shift in dollars. Fewer people are traveling for vacation this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of spending dollars on travel, people are spending more locally on consumer goods, Hudson said.
The county's use tax receipts on out-of-state purchases are also up this month by 23.25%. Year to date, the use tax receipts are nearly 37.8% ahead compared to the same period in 2019.
This is good news for Cape Girardeau County and indicative of how resilient the local economy is, especially when you consider the economic challenges of the pandemic.
Certainly there are still challenges. Not every business has fully recovered from the pandemic lockdown. But the sales tax receipts are a promising sign and a reminder that this area is an economic hub for the tri-state region.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (8/18/20)Let's talk about the soul of America"We're in a battle for the soul of America," the Democratic nominee for president recently said. I happen to think that's true. But my tolerance for listening to Joe Biden talk about it is officially something like nonexistent. There was a time in...
-
Column (8/18/20)Kamala Harris hypocrisy: 'Because she's a Black woman'Joe Biden announced his running mate a week ago. Sen. Kamala Harris was on his shortlist, as her name has been bandied about, so I'm not sure how much of a surprise it was to most, but it certainly was "lit," as they say, with the reaction to the...
-
-
Editorial (8/17/20)Editorial: Don't let the pandemic keep you from enjoying natureHas the pandemic affected how much you exercise? According to one study, the average Missourian is exercising 30% less than before the pandemic began. While some gyms closed during the Missouri lockdown, many have reopened. Were big fans of the...
-
-
After cancer battle, Gautier is dancing with a purpose (Video included)Nate Gautier doesn't consider himself a star or a dancer, but next week he'll participate in Dancing with the Show Me Stars, a philanthropic event benefiting the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. The show, which gets its name from...
-
-
Democrats are waging war against tradition and the ConstitutionSeveral of the 2020 Democratic primary candidates favored the abolishment of the Electoral College. Or, as once-confident candidate Elizabeth Warren put it, "I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College." Furor...
-
Demonizing Trump supporters only strengthens their resolveA recent seemingly insignificant news story disturbingly reveals the intensity of the American left's intolerance and authoritarianism. Coupled with the left's ongoing mission to destroy our cities, this is an ominous sign of what America will look...
-
Democrats bury the civil rights movementBy the time you read this, Joe Biden may have already announced selection of his vice presidential running mate. From everything we read, it is certain that it will be a woman, and a good chance that woman will be black. But why, when so much of...
-
-
Column (8/14/20)When puff the magic multiplier goes poofWhen revenue shrinks by 1% of GDP and spending increases by 51% over 10 months, you get a $2.8 trillion deficit. That figure, according to the Congressional Budget Office, is significantly larger than the deficit Uncle Sam accumulated over the first...
-
Editorial (8/14/20)Editorial: A baseball team's win and look ahead to fall sportsThe Charleston Fighting Squirrels capped off another successful season, winning the Southern Invitational Series, in Mobile, Alabama, earlier this month. Led by longtime coach Michael Minner, the Squirrels defeated Mid County, Texas by a score of...
-
Column (8/13/20)Sen. Hawley issues clarion call for judicial originalismIf you believe in judicial originalism, the idea that our Constitution should be interpreted as written and not at the whim of a judicial activist, Sen. Josh Hawley is your hero these days. Missouri's junior senator made two significant speeches in...
-
-
Editorial (8/12/20)Drury Hotels recognized (again) by national studyDrury Hotels took home a prestigious recognition recently for the 15th consecutive year. The national hotel chain, with its roots in Cape Girardeau, was recognized with the highest rating for guest satisfaction in the "Upper Midscale Hotel Chains"...
-
-
-
Editorial (8/10/20)Editorial: Community shows appreciation to law enforcementThose in law enforcement positions have some of the most challenging occupations -- especially so in today's environment when there are groups looking to defund them or otherwise provide opposition. There are some who shouldn't be in this line of...
-
-
Editorial (8/7/20)Back to School Sales Tax Holiday should provide a boost for local retailThis weekend is the annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday in Missouri. Through Sunday, certain school items, clothing, computer software, personal computers, computer peripheral devices and graphic calculators will be exempt from Missouri's 4.225%...
-
-
Editorial (8/5/20)Cape First to host Family Day on FridayAn event that normally draws thousands for free food and a demolition derby is taking on a new look this year. Cape First Church hosts its Family Day in Arena Park each summer. This year, however, with a pandemic and its related challenges, the...
-
Editorial (8/4/20)It's Election Day in Missouri. Make your voice heard.Today is Election Day in Missouri with primaries for state and local positions on the ballot along with a constitutional amendment that, if passed, would expand Medicaid eligibility in the state. This is a different kind of election. Because of...
-
-
Editorial (7/31/20)Medicaid expansion on the ballot TuesdayExpanding access to Medicaid will appear on Tuesday's ballot as Constitutional Amendment 2. Medicaid is the federal health program that covers those who meet certain income, age or disability requirements. Missouri adults with dependent children are...
-
-
-
Editorial (7/29/20)Speak up to help law enforcement track down suspectsCape Girardeau police have made two arrests in connection to the recent homicide of Anthony Miller. Miller, 21, was killed July 20 in a Cape Girardeau apartment. Video surveillance showed five people entered the apartment through the kitchen door....
-
Editorial (7/27/20)Off duty police sergeant, bystander help prevent near drowningA day on the water nearly turned deadly for Jody Owens. While at Whippoorwill Lake Family Campground recently, Owens tried to stand up in his kayak to look at some of the fish in the water. In doing so, the boat flipped and Owens submerged under...
- Bivocational Strands lead relocating Bridge Church in Cape
- Most counties in region report gaining ground on coronavirus
- Cape West Cinema prepares to reopen
- Birx: Yes to masks, no to parties
- Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump
- Trump angling for votes with immigration talk, nod to women
- Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.