Postpone football season

Letter to the Editor

I love football. I live, breathe, dress, scream, obsess over and generally schedule my life around football every fall. High school, college and/or pros: I'm in. All in.

I hate Covid. I've been working from home since March, socially distanced from everything. I miss people. I miss hugs. I miss talking to strangers in the check out lane at Walmart. I miss ... life.

I have literally prayed that the United States would "get better" and positive cases would dramatically decrease, because I wanted football season to happen.

That said, and with a heavy heart, I believe we should pass this year. I believe it is the only socially (distant) responsible thing to do. There is not a sport that is more un-distanced than football.

The Big Ten announced it would not risk its players' lives this season. It is a move I expect other secondary and college programs will consider. It made me want to cry, but it's a play I fully back.

But later, President Trump said in a news conference as he urged teams NOT to follow the Big Ten's lead, "Those players are young and fit. (Covid) won't bother them a bit." And, "Eventually they'll develop sufficient immunity."

This is a no for me (which is the nicest way I can summarize my feelings about those comments). I would rather see players and fans safe until this pandemic is under control. Life is not sport; we cannot treat it as such.

CATHRYN MAYA, Cape Girardeau