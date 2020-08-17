Editorial: Don't let the pandemic keep you from enjoying nature

Editorial

Has the pandemic affected how much you exercise? According to one study, the average Missourian is exercising 30% less than before the pandemic began.

While some gyms closed during the Missouri lockdown, many have reopened. Were big fans of the local fitness centers, but even if you dont have a membership to one of these facilities, there are plenty of things to do outside. Taking a walk around the neighborhood, hiking a local trail or riding your bicycle are not only good ways to exercise, but they also provide an important mental health break and stress reliever.

After being closed for much of 2020 because of COVID-19, the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center has reopened. Manager Sarah Turner told the Southeast Missourian that 51 people visited the centers exhibits on the first day back. Masks are required for visitors older than 9, and visitors are asked to social distance themselves. Meanwhile, they will continue to offer virtual programing.

One particular attraction worth your consideration is a photo and acrylic exhibit by Jan Chamberlain. Titled One Tree, the exhibit will be on display at the Nature Center through Aug. 29.

Chamberlain captured images of a fallen tree in Cape Girardeaus Fairmount Cemetery over the course of four months. The tree was originally given by Dwight Eisenhower to honor veterans. Chamberlain has 40 pieces of art on display in the centers lobby.

Whatever your activity of choice, we hope youll make time to get outside, exercise and enjoy some time in nature.