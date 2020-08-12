Prayer 8-12-20

More to explore
Jackson district rated 'most equitable' in MissouriA new study of Missouris public schools has named a school system in Cape Girardeau County as the most equitable in the state. Results of the study, released last week by the personal finance website WalletHub, ranked the Jackson School District...
Galloway: Containing virus is 'most important' issue4Much has changed in Missouri and the nation since Nicole Galloway announced her bid to unseat Gov. Mike Parson on Aug. 12, 2019, exactly a year ago. When I launched this campaign, I never could have imagined where we would be today, but I knew...
Parson announces money for SEMO Electric projectSIKESTON, Mo. Gov. Mike Parson traveled to Southeast Missouri on Tuesday afternoon, attending a broadband development event at SEMO Electric Cooperative. During his visit, Parson announced 16 projects from eight providers will be getting $3...
Southeast plans to give coronavirus kits to students this fall2Students may begin to move into Southeast Missouri State Universitys 18 residence facilities as early as Saturday. Many of Southeasts students commute but at least 2,350 are scheduled to live on campus when classes resume Aug. 24 for the...
Two dozen new coronavirus cases reported in regionSlightly more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Tuesday. Scott County accounted for nearly half of those new cases 12. The countys health department has reported 411 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus....
Murder suspect found in ArkansasAnother person has been taken into custody in connection with a July 20 murder in Cape Girardeau According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Clarence J. Smith was apprehended in Newport, Arkansas, last Thursday. Smith,...
Gordonville Elementary welcoming students back ahead of classes2Gordonville Elementary teachers and staff are making videos to welcome students back after being out of the building since March, ready to learn again later this month. Joseph Moore, music teacher at Gordonville Elementary who also teaches at North...
Canceled travel plans may have boosted Cape County tax receiptsSales tax revenue in Cape Girardeau County continues to exceed expectations and the county treasurer thinks canceled summer vacations may be one reason why. If some families were going to take a $2,000 vacation, theyre spending that money right...
Cape City Council mulls relocating ballfields from Arena Park7The City of Cape Girardeau is looking to implement a master plan for Arena Park which includes relocating at least five of the parks ballfields to another location. The end game is to make Arena Park more of a year-round venue, said Scott...
Sixth Cape County resident dies of coronavirus3A sixth Cape Girardeau County residents death has been attributed to COVID-19, and county officials reported more than two dozen new cases Monday. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said the fatality was a person in the 70...
Cape County firearms business robbed Friday3Authorities are searching for multiple suspects who burglarized a Cape Girardeau County firearms business late last week. A news release issued Monday by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office said JSE Surplus on Highway 74, west of Cape...
Repairs set for Farmington Road in JacksonWork began Monday on a two-week project to repair and rehabilitate North Farmington Road in Jackson, from Oak Street to West Independence Street (Route D). The City of Jackson recently awarded a contract for the work to ASA Asphalt of Cape...
Most read 8/10/20Business Notebook: Hutson's rebrands as a 'Big Sandy' affiliate; coronavirus reimbursement for businesses; new rehab partnershipHutson's, a landmark in downtown Cape Girardeau for 75 years, has rebranded itself as "Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore," after affiliating itself with the Ohio-based Big Sandy furniture store chain. The affiliation with Big Sandy follows the...
Cape County Clerk, staff guide coronavirus-era election, prepare for November3This past Tuesday began for Kara Clark Summers like most Election Days: at 3:30 a.m. Though by her own admission not a morning person, the Cape Girardeau county clerk and her team would spend the next 20 hours or so doing, well, just about...
Cape man charged after allegedly holding child hostage on Interstate 552Felony charges have been filed against an armed man who stood in the middle of Interstate 55 while holding his 11-month-old son hostage. Alonzo Jones Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau is charged with one Class B felony of first-degree domestic assault,...
Fourth suspect arrested in Cape homicide investigation, 1 at largeFour of five suspects in the July 20 homicide of Anthony Miller are now in police custody. Jaden T. Young, 20, of Cape Girardeau was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Friday on an active warrant for second-degree murder, first-degree...
Photo Gallery 8/9/20S.T.A.N.D. protest at Freedom CornerMore than 50 people participated in an all-day Standing Together Against National Discrimination (STAND) protest event co-hosted by Midwest Council for Civil Rights and Missouri Social Activism on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. The event...
Ex-SEMO prof on Truman, A-bomb anniversary8Former Southeast Missouri State University history department chairman Dr. Wayne H. Bowen, a scholar specializing in the life and times of President Harry Truman, said the 33rd president "agonized" over his decision to drop the atomic bomb on the...
Southeast uses face shields to "Bring It On! The Musical"Pairing energetic cheerleading performances with modern safety measures, the cast and crew of 'Bring It On! The Musical' brings a spunky story of competitive spirit to audiences at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. 'Bring It On!...
City of Cape to resume utility disconnects9The City of Cape Girardeau will resume utility disconnects for nonpayment Wednesday. Water, sewer and trash customers with delinquent accounts began receiving disconnection notices about four weeks ago, according to a city social media post, but...
Union County, Illinois, reaches 'warning' level with coronavirusIllinois health officials identified Union County as having reached a warning level with COVID-19. More than a dozen counties in the state meet at least two criteria for the designation. Union County meets three: new virus cases per 100,000...
More contestants taking part in rodeo due to virus1SIKESTON, Mo. -- Rodeo week in Sikeston is a busy one. This year, though, it is a little different. As everyone continues to live in a strange time, the show is still going on, as the 68th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicked off Wednesday...
SEMO reopening child care buildingMore than 150 children will return to Southeast Missouri State University's child care center Monday, nearly six months after it was closed for repairs, renovations and potential mold removal. "We feel very blessed to all be under one roof again,"...
Swan picks up two votes in Cape County official results7The Republican primary race for state Senate District 27 tightened a bit Friday, but only by two votes. Cape Girardeau County elections personnel released official results from Tuesday's primary voting, and the final tally in the race between two...
Judge Koester looking ahead to new area of law in 32nd DistrictNewly appointed judge Julia Koester will assume her role on the bench Aug. 17, as Division 4 associate judge for the 32nd Judicial District. Koester addressed the Republican Women's Club at the group's monthly meeting Friday at Delmonico's in...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8-10-20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 6 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Local News 8/7/20Cape, Scott counties buck statewide trend on Medicaid expansion3Primary voters in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties mostly mirrored their counterparts across the state in Tuesdays balloting, though both counties voters rejected Medicaid expansion. Voters across the state approved Amendment 2, which will...
Most read 8/6/20Swan says primary is 'over' but does not concede19Republican voters in state Senate District 27 apparently wont need to wait for a possible recount to know who their general election candidate is. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who represents District 147 in the state House, said in a social media...
Most read 8/6/20Jordan 'surprised,' 'thankful' to be pioneer as Cape County coroner10Wavis Jordan, the coroner-elect of Cape Girardeau County, said he is surprised and thankful to be elected to a four-year term Tuesday. Jordan was at work at Rhodes convenience store on East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson when he got word he had...
Three coronavirus deaths reported in region Tuesday8Three deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the region Tuesday. Cape Girardeau County health officials announced two county residents died because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths marked the fourth and fifth deaths of...
Rehder ekes out state Senate win; Wallingford, Burger win House races15Four-tenths of 1% separated two state representatives seeking a state Senate seat. Complete but unofficial results showed Holly Rehder of Sikeston, Missouri, eked out the win against Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau by 141 votes 16,834 to 16,693 in...
Dickerson, Koeper reelected; Jordan takes race for Cape County coroner1Tuesday was a historic day for Cape Girardeau County politics. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson became the first woman elected to a full term as she easily defeated Drew Juden to win the Republican primary. There is no opposition in the November...