Letter to the Editor

Kudos to county clerk, team

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Past performance is the best indicator of future behavior, is a quote often attributed to Mark Twain. I am sure he was thinking of our Cape Girardeau county clerk and the great team of folks she assembled to ensure a speedy and accurate count in our recent Primary Election. Kara Summers and her team once again produced visible and measure results that are nothing less than spectacular. Working under the strict conditions of keeping 17,795 voters safe, in 29 different polling locations, requiring 220 volunteers, with 16 hours of individual training, is nothing less than spectacular. Congratulations and appreciation to Kara, her office staff, and all volunteers on a job well done.

DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau