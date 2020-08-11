Medicaid expansion and the campaign ahead

This past Tuesday I was given the honor of becoming my party's nominee for state representative for Missouri's House District 147. I wish to humbly thank my supporters and the voters who chose me and made our campaign possible.

Clearly, our cause was strengthened by voter approval of our No. 1 priority, Medicaid expansion. However, the swift and complete implementation of Medicaid expansion is far from assured, and that is what is powering the last 90 days of our campaign.

Early Wednesday morning I called my opponent to congratulate him. I invited him to participate with me in at least three debates -- traditionally the minimum number required to allow voters to adequately compare candidate positions on important issues.

Our campaign looks forward to addressing voters' questions as we enter the final stage of this critical election.

