Community shows appreciation to law enforcement

Editorial

Those in law enforcement positions have some of the most challenging occupations -- especially so in today's environment when there are groups looking to defund them or otherwise provide opposition.

There are some who shouldn't be in this line of work. But many, and certainly the vast majority of our local officials, do extraordinary work in otherwise challenging situations.

Recently the Southeast Missourian reported on a couple groups showing these individuals they are appreciated.

Kim Swartz led one of the efforts. She made a post on social media asking for donations to benefit officers in Cape Girardeau. The response was more than $10,000 toward the purchase of gift bags for local officers.

The money was used to purchase gift certificates from restaurants and retail outlets, with some of these businesses also contributing. Plus there were snacks and other items in the gift bags she hoped the officers would enjoy.

Separately, a group gathered in Cape Girardeau and Scott County recently to offer prayers to God for those in law enforcement. It was another touching act of kindness for those who serve in this heroic occupation.

We know there are other examples of people supporting the police. To those who generously contribute, express acts of kindness and pray for our men and women in law enforcement, thank you. Your kindness doesn't go unnoticed. Likewise, we offer our own words of appreciation to local law enforcement. Your professionalism and selfless sacrifices are very much needed and appreciated.