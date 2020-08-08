Letter to the Editor
Wear mask and secure the future
Covid-19 has now claimed more American lives than World War I, twice that of the Vietnam and Korean conflicts combined, and more than the bombing of Hiroshima. More than the combined populations of Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger and Perry counties. That is the toll of this virus. Yet some still minimize it. Myths abound. It is a hoax, it will go away after the election, there is a miracle cure, it was created in a laboratory, and masks don't work.
All of these myths have this in common. They are false. Masks do work, that's why doctors and nurses have been wearing them for 150 years. Credible medical professionals tell us that if precautions were adhered to, the virus could be controlled. The alternative might be another stay at home order which would be catastrophic for businesses. Yet many businesses balk at enforcing mask mandates, sadly threatening their own existence.
Political divisiveness thwarts legitimate advice about destructive behavior. While one side engages in campaign rallies, the other condones large street demonstrations and both claim they do no harm. As Dr, Fauci has pointed out, a crowd is a crowd and viruses don't respect perceived righteousness.
During World War II, the greatest generation accepted horrific sacrifices to secure a future for their children. Subsequent generations reaped the benefits of that sacrifice. Is it really asking too much for our generation to follow credible medical advice, ditch the conspiracy theories, put on a mask and secure the future for ourselves and our children?
WILL RICHARDSON, Jackson
