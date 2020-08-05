Cape First to host Family Day on Friday

Editorial

An event that normally draws thousands for free food and a demolition derby is taking on a new look this year.

Cape First Church hosts its Family Day in Arena Park each summer. This year, however, with a pandemic and its related challenges, the church is reshaping the event to be more service focused.

There will still be free food, but in lieu of a demo derby there will be free distribution of school supplies and beds, health and wellness checks, plus bicycle checkups, among other attractions.

The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. You can learn more online: capefirst.org/family-day.

During the last six months, Cape First has done a tremendous job of reaching those who are hurting with tangible resources. Church volunteers have held mobile food distributions and made masks, among other initiatives. We applaud Cape First and the many other churches also doing important outreach, showing the love of Christ in the process.