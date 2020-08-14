Now read this: "In Five Years," by Rebecca Serle

-
Cape County moves closer to 911 texting capabilityCape Girardeau County has taken another step toward adding texting capability to its 911 emergency system. The County Commission on Thursday approved a resolution to accept a $9,140 grant from the Missouri 911 Service Board. That money will be...
Ragsdale resigns; Jokerst named interim head principal at Jefferson Elementary1As all local public schools make adjustments for the Aug. 24 reopening of classrooms, the faculty and staff at Jefferson Elementary will be grappling with one extra change in the upcoming school year the absence of now-former principal Leigh...
Contact-tracing class offers practical know-howA new course offered by Southeast Missouri State Universitys Continuing Education aims to give practical experience and instruction to potential contact tracers to aid in the fight against COVID-19s spread. John Kraemer, professor in Southeasts...
Reparations, systematic oppression discussed during Gateway Church town hallProspective presidential candidates and the Black Lives Matter movement were just two of the topics raised Thursday night during a panel focusing on "the matters of black life" and institutional structures of economic, educational and political...
Cape Central staff, teachers prepare for online learningIn March, when Cape Girardeaus public schools closed due to the COVID-19 threat, all instruction went from in-person to online in a matter of days. Now, theres a solid plan in place. James Russell, technology instruction specialist, and Tina...
Local company helps Stuff the Bus campaign; Jackson cuts back school-supply listAs another school year dawns, COVID-19 is sinking its viral tentacles into seemingly every aspect of life including the need for notebooks, pens, erasers and other items as students return to classes this month. The United Way of Southeast...
Saxony plans to use 'Stoplight' coronavirus-lert systemSaxony Lutheran High School is using the familiar sight of signalized traffic intersections in its coronavirus-driven back-to-school plan this fall. The private school affiliated with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod will use the colors green,...
Possible coronavirus exposure reported at Perry County restaurant2Officials in Perry County, Missouri, have alerted area residents to possible COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant. The countys health department posted the alert Thursday, noting anyone who had been at Mary Jane Burgers and Brew from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug....
Multiple-vehicle crash snarls traffic at William, Kingshighway4A five-vehicle collision at the intersection of William Street and South Kingshighway occurred Thursday morning in Cape Girardeau. The collision occurred at about 10:30 a.m. and multiple lanes of traffic were blocked to divert daytime traffic away...
Jackson to survey city's historic architectureResidential and commercial buildings in more than a dozen square blocks in the center of Jackson will be included in a survey of the citys historic architecture expected to begin next month. This is the first historic survey to be done by the...
The Scout's Next Project seeks nomineesDo you know a child whos working to make the world a better place? The Scout, a rustmedia publication, wants to hear about it for The Next Project, aiming to honor difference makers in Southeast Missouri who arent yet old enough to vote. Jamie...
Cape senior 'pieces together' pandemic, donates puzzles to Community Partnership1Jim Stricker has had a lifelong fascination with jigsaw puzzles and his hobby has turned into a gift for a Cape Girardeau not-for-profit. Stricker, 92, has taken seven completed jigsaw puzzles, carefully glued the pieces together and placed them...
Nearly 60 new coronavirus cases reported in region5Nearly 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday, but no new deaths were attributed to the disease. Scott County again saw the highest number of new cases 19 after it also led the area with the most cases Tuesday (12). The...
32nd Judicial Circuit extends Phase Two of reopening, jury trials suspended through Oct. 31Jury trials will remain suspended until at least Oct. 31, according to a court order issued Wednesday by Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis. The court order extended the Phase Two operational directives for all circuit, associate circuit and...
Lane closures anticipated on Siemers DriveIntermittent lane closures on Siemers Drive near Lambert Drive, between Target and Buffalo Wild Wings, are anticipated starting Friday morning. A City of Cape Girardeau news release announced AT&T's contractor EMI will be installing 5G...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/13/201Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 10 meetings Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman18WILMINGTON, Del. Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major partys presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play...
Jackson district rated 'most equitable' in Missouri2A new study of Missouris public schools has named a school system in Cape Girardeau County as the most equitable in the state. Results of the study, released last week by the personal finance website WalletHub, ranked the Jackson School District...
Galloway: Containing virus is 'most important' issue7Much has changed in Missouri and the nation since Nicole Galloway announced her bid to unseat Gov. Mike Parson on Aug. 12, 2019, exactly a year ago. When I launched this campaign, I never could have imagined where we would be today, but I knew...
Parson announces money for SEMO Electric project2SIKESTON, Mo. Gov. Mike Parson traveled to Southeast Missouri on Tuesday afternoon, attending a broadband development event at SEMO Electric Cooperative. During his visit, Parson announced 16 projects from eight providers will be getting $3...
Southeast plans to give coronavirus kits to students this fall6Students may begin to move into Southeast Missouri State Universitys 18 residence facilities as early as Saturday. Many of Southeasts students commute but at least 2,350 are scheduled to live on campus when classes resume Aug. 24 for the...
Two dozen new coronavirus cases reported in regionSlightly more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Tuesday. Scott County accounted for nearly half of those new cases 12. The countys health department has reported 411 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus....
Murder suspect found in Arkansas1Another person has been taken into custody in connection with a July 20 murder in Cape Girardeau According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Clarence J. Smith was apprehended in Newport, Arkansas, last Thursday. Smith,...
Most read 8/11/20Cape City Council mulls relocating ballfields from Arena Park9The City of Cape Girardeau is looking to implement a master plan for Arena Park which includes relocating at least five of the parks ballfields to another location. The end game is to make Arena Park more of a year-round venue, said Scott...
Most read 8/11/20Sixth Cape County resident dies of coronavirus4A sixth Cape Girardeau County residents death has been attributed to COVID-19, and county officials reported more than two dozen new cases Monday. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said the fatality was a person in the 70...
Most read 8/10/20Business Notebook: Hutson's rebrands as a 'Big Sandy' affiliate; coronavirus reimbursement for businesses; new rehab partnershipHutson's, a landmark in downtown Cape Girardeau for 75 years, has rebranded itself as "Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore," after affiliating itself with the Ohio-based Big Sandy furniture store chain. The affiliation with Big Sandy follows the...
Most read 8/10/20Cape man charged after allegedly holding child hostage on Interstate 552Felony charges have been filed against an armed man who stood in the middle of Interstate 55 while holding his 11-month-old son hostage. Alonzo Jones Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau is charged with one Class B felony of first-degree domestic assault,...
Most read 8/7/20Cape, Scott counties buck statewide trend on Medicaid expansion3Primary voters in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties mostly mirrored their counterparts across the state in Tuesdays balloting, though both counties voters rejected Medicaid expansion. Voters across the state approved Amendment 2, which will...
Most read 8/7/20American Tractor Museum recalls countrys agricultural legacy4PERRYVILLE, Mo. Kenny Buchheit and his family have assembled an assortment of 60 farm tractors in the new American Tractor Museum, which will have its grand opening Saturday. Walking the showrooms of the nascent museum, situated at the back of a...
Now read this: "In Five Years," by Rebecca Serle
Dannie Kohan knows what she wants out of life, and she is well on the way to getting it. She just interviewed for a position at Wachtell, a prestigious law firm she has dreamed about joining since her childhood. Her long-term boyfriend David proposed to her only a few hours ago, and as she sits sleepily on the couch, she is sure her life is right on schedule.
But with all of the wine and excitement from the long day, Dannie falls asleep and wakes up five years in the future on Dec. 15, 2025. However, the life she sees isn't what she expects. In this future, she lives in a strange apartment with furnishings she's never seen before and a man she's never met. She has a fling that sets her reeling with guilt and confusion. And when she wakes up in the present, she has a creeping suspicion her dream was more of a premonition.
Rather than dig into the reasons this may have happened, Dannie tries to move on with her life by diving into her work and ignoring the entire problem. That is, until four years later when the man from her future shows up in her present looking just as good as she remembered. Now December is looming closer, and Dannie needs to figure out how to keep her world from falling apart.
Rebecca Serle's "In Five Years" was not the traditional romance novel I was expecting, and it had a surprising ending even though Serle gave away the end of the novel at the very beginning. This tactic worked well because the writing was cleverly constructed. It made reading this novel enjoyable, and I would definitely recommend it, but I will say that some of this book's twists were heartbreaking.
If you are looking for titles similar to this, Novelist suggests "What Alice Forgot," by Liane Moriarty, in which a woman has forgotten the last 10 years of her life and is on the brink of losing the man she loves. Another suggestion is "One Day in December," by Josie Silver, which is Laurie's story as she deals with seeing the man she believes is her soulmate dating her best friend. The library has all of these books as physical copies and as eBooks.
Sarah Vohsen is a member of the Adult Services depart- ment at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.