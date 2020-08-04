It's Election Day in Missouri. Make your voice heard.

Editorial

Today is Election Day in Missouri with primaries for state and local positions on the ballot along with a constitutional amendment that, if passed, would expand Medicaid eligibility in the state.

This is a different kind of election. Because of COVID-19, there's a spike in mail-in and absentee ballots. Still, we expect a decent flow of in-person voting as several key contests are on the ballot, ranging from contentious state Senate and Cape County coroner races, to other significant battles between highly capable candidates seeking public service.

As with all elections, we offer our appreciation to those who will work the polls this year. In a year like no others, public health safety is vital. State and local election authorities have put precautions in place to help protect these individuals as well as voters.

A story appearing in today's newspaper answers some of the frequently asked questions about the election, with more information on the Missouri Secretary of State website. And if you're still unclear on whom you will vote for or how you will answer on the constitutional amendment, we encourage you to check out the many election stories on semissourian.com to learn more.

Finally, to all the candidates who put their names forward: Thank you. Our republic relies on an active electorate and good candidates who are willing to serve. And with that, it bears repeating a quote from "The Man in the Arena" by Theodore Roosevelt.

"It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."

Make your voice heard today and vote.