Age Spots: Telehealth, Medicare Coverage and the Census: The New Normal

Things are changing quickly in 2020. We are asked to wear masks and social distance. We are buying our groceries through different avenues and having them delivered to our home or at least to our car. Restaurants are offering curbside service, and delivery providers will bring you almost anything. Even the way we see our doctors has changed: my mom's doctor has her call to check in when she arrives, and the office calls her when they are ready to see her. This is responsible and effective at keeping patients separated.

Another way to avoid the crowds when seeing the doctor is using a telehealth option.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Medicare will now cover telehealth services. Telehealth is an office visit, psychotherapy or consultation that is provided by an eligible provider who is not at the same location as you, using an interactive two-way telecommunication system. You can "see" your doctor on your smartphone or laptop without leaving your home. Doctors can speak with you and "see" you and what issues you may have. They can diagnose a new issue or treat ongoing issues. They can prescribe medicines and can offer counseling services. Telehealth should not be used for an emergency.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

There are several benefits to telehealth. First, you limit your exposure to other illnesses. COVID-19 is not the only virus out there. Without the exposure to viruses and other germs, we can stay healthier, even through flu season. There is less time waiting in an office and for those still working, less time taken off work for routine appointments. In addition, there is no transportation involved, so if you struggle getting to a doctor, this could be a great help. Medicare will pay the standard 80% for approved telehealth services.

Another thing that is a change for many on Medicare is making a MyMedicare account. A MyMedicare account lets you have access to your Medicare information all in one place. It is free, it is secure, and it is easy to set up and access. If you need to look at a Medicare Summary Notice but have not received it yet, log in to your account. Lost your Medicare prescription card and need your ID number? Log into your account. Need to know how much of a Part B deductible you have left? Log into your account. If you need help setting up a MyMedicare account, we will be happy to help you. Call Aging Matters (800) 392-8771, and we can talk you through the process.

Do not forget if you have not responded to the 2020 Census yet, please do. For every Missourian who does not respond, Missouri loses $1,300. So much funding for seniors, schools, roads and fire departments is based on census data. The more reporting we get, the more funding we get.

Responding is very easy: you can do it online at my2020census.gov/, by phone at (844) 330-2020 or by mail if you received the census survey. You have to report basic information about those living in your home on April 1, 2020.

The census will not ask you information about your banking accounts or credit cards. It will not ask for a social security number, and they will not ask for money or donations. Door canvassing will begin August 11. If someone comes to your door saying they are a census worker, you can check to make sure they have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. If you still have concerns, call (844) 330-2020 to speak with a Census Bureau representative. If someone claims to be a census worker and they are not, please call your local police. Do not let anyone in your home; census workers will stand outside to speak with you.

The new normal for many of us may mean less social interaction and more reliance on technology, but let's not forget to go outside on occasion. Sit on the porch and watch the sunset. Go fishing. Go on a picnic. Throw the ball around or watch a game. We can still do all these things and be safe.

If you have questions about Medicare, the 2020 Census or aging in general, please call Aging Matters at (800) 392-8771.

Jackie Dover is public information director at Aging Matters.