Computer Vision Syndrome, A.k.a. Digital Eye Strain

August is here, which means school is quickly approaching. There are a lot of uncertainties with how this school year will go, but there is one thing we know for sure: our time on digital devices isnt going anywhere anytime soon. While these devices have become a part of our everyday lives, if we are not careful, these devices can be harmful to our eyes.

A recent study found that up to 90% of digital device users experience digital eye strain. Symptoms of computer vision syndrome can be blurry vision (distance and near), eye strain/fatigue and headaches, just to name a few. One of the main reasons we see these problems is because of improper lighting or glare from the computer screen. A good rule of thumb is the 20-20-20 rule. Take a 20-second break, looking at something 20 feet away, every 20 minutes. This can help solve a lot of our computer vision problems by allowing the eyes to rest periodically throughout the day. However, sometimes this just isnt enough and our eyes need more help, especially for people who are on a screen eight to 10 or more hours a day.

Another option available to us is what we call anti-fatigue lenses. These lenses help protect the eye from eye strain/fatigue caused by digital screens. These lenses have the blue light blocking capabilities that eliminate unwanted glare but also gives our eyes a boost when we are on a screen for long periods of time. It does this by relaxing the focusing system in our eyes and gives us a clear, comfortable vision while on the computer.

If you are someone who is on the computer for prolonged periods of time, consult your eye care provider and see if you would be a good candidate for the lens options above. Have a great school year!