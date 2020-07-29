IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT REACHING SOCIAL SECURITY DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
During the current coronavirus pandemic, we continue to provide help to you and other people in your communities. While our offices are not providing service to walk-in visitors due to COVID-19, we remain ready and able to help you by phone with most Social Security business. You can speak with a representative by calling your local Social Security office or our National 800 Number. You can find local office phone numbers online by using our Social Security Office Locator at www.ssa.gov/locator.
We offer many secure and convenient online services at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices, where you can:
Apply for Retirement, Disability, and Medicare benefits;
Check the status of an application or appeal;
Request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas);
Print a benefit verification letter; and
Much more.
Although you can do most of your business with us online, we know that service channel isnt right for everyone. You can still count on us by phone. If you have a critical situation and we cannot help you with by phone or online, we may be able to schedule an appointment for you.
If you need help, please dont wait until we can see you in person. Call us now and get the help you need. We also understand that getting medical and other documentation can be difficult due to the pandemic, so we are continuing to extend certain deadlines wherever possible.
