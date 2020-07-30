Wallingford has strong record on key issues

I am proud to endorse Wayne Wallingford for the Missouri House, and I hope that readers will vote for him on Aug. 4.

Wayne has a strong record of standing up for issues that are important to our community, including the following:

* Simon's Law, which prohibits healthcare facilities or physicians from instituting do-not-resuscitate orders for minors without the permission of a parent or legal guardian.

* Legislation establishing a dedicated funding stream for critical senior services.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

* Lower taxes on active-duty members of the military, National Guard, and Reservists.

For his service, he has been recognized with the following awards:

* The National Guard Association of the United States Charles Dick Medal of Merit

* Missouri Association of Veterans Organizations Outstanding Service Award

* Missouri Chamber of Commerce "Business Champion" Award

* Missouri Farm Bureau Friend of Agriculture Award

Wayne has worked hard for this community, and nobody can doubt his dedication to public service. He served our nation in the Air Force for 25 years, and he has brought the same service-oriented mindset to the legislature. I hope you will vote for Wayne Wallingford as our next state representative.

MARY KASTEN, Cape Girardeau

Paid for by Friends of Wayne Wallingford, Jerry N. Keele, treasurer