Swan is the right choice for state senate

I am proud to support Kathy Swan for state Senate. Kathy is a lifelong resident of the district, and she has always been there for Cape Girardeau County.

She has focused on issues that are important to this community, including working to get more funding for Southeast Missouri State University, sponsoring legislation to increase workforce training opportunities, and voting for tax cuts that have helped families and small businesses throughout the region.

Kathy has been a strong voice for our values. She sponsored or co-sponsored 10 pro-life bills, earning her the sole endorsement of Missouri Right to Life PAC, and she has voted for every pro-gun bill to come up in the House, earning her an A Rating from the NRA.

Kathy Swan is the right choice to be our next state senator, and I am proud to endorse her.

Robert Fox, mayor of Cape Girardeau

Paid for by Friends of Kathy Swan, Danny Essner, treasurer